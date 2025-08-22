Coinbase Rolls Out In-App DEX Trading to All Base Tokens

Coinbase has started introducing decentralized-exchange (DEX) trading inside its main platform, giving customers direct access to every token issued on Base, the company’s Ethereum layer-2 network

Coinbase has started introducing decentralized-exchange (DEX) trading inside its main platform, giving customers direct access to every token issued on Base, the company’s Ethereum layer-2 network. Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong and Base lead Jesse Pollak announced the rollout during a livestream on Thursday, saying the step aligns with Coinbase’s aim to let users trade “everything you want to trade.”

The feature, which routes orders through on-chain smart contracts rather than Coinbase’s centralized order book, is already available to roughly 5% of the exchange’s customers and will be expanded in stages, according to remarks made during the event. Integrating Base’s on-chain liquidity is intended to shorten listing times for new tokens and deepen trading volumes while allowing Coinbase to earn fees from wallet interactions.

The move underscores Coinbase’s broader shift toward on-chain services as it diversifies revenue streams amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of its conventional exchange business. Base, launched last year, has attracted a growing ecosystem of developers; tighter integration with Coinbase’s 100-million-plus user base could accelerate adoption of the network.

