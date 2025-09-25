Coinbase Rolls Out XSGD as Vitalik Buterin Names Base a Benchmark L2 Network

Coinbase has announced the launch of XSGD, a Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, on its Ethereum Layer 2 network, Base. This move marks a significant step in Coinbase's expansion into the Asia-Pacific region and highlights the growing importance of stablecoins in the crypto ecosystem.Analyst Insights on XSGD's Market ImpactThe introduction of XSGD is expected to enhance liquidity for users in the Asia-Pacific region, facilitating smoother transactions and broader market participation. Analysts anticipate that this move will attract institutional investors seeking compliant and stable investment avenues. The availability of a Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin on Base provides users with increased liquidity options, fostering innovation and growth within the ecosystem.What is XSGD?XSGD is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Singapore dollar, developed in collaboration with StraitsX. Its integration into Base allows users to transact with a stable and regulated digital asset, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the decentralized world. The launch is set to go live on September 29, 2025, offering users a reliable and efficient means of conducting transactions within the crypto space.Key points about XSGD:Stable Value: 1 XSGD ≈ 1 Singapore Dollar, minimizing volatility typical of other cryptocurrencies.Blockchain-Based: It operates on blockchain networks, including Ethereum’s Layer 2 network, Base, enabling fast, transparent, and secure transactions.Use Cases: Can be used for payments, trading, remittances, and as a bridge between traditional finance and crypto.XSGD is issued in line with Singapore regulatory standards, making it attractive for institutional and retail investors. In short, XSGD allows users to transact digitally with a stable, fiat-backed asset while leveraging the advantages of blockchain, such as decentralization and global accessibility.Vitalik Buterin's Endorsement of BaseEthereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has publicly praised Coinbase's Layer 2 solution, Base, for its approach to scalability and decentralization. He described Base as ”doing things the right way,” emphasizing its balance between centralized features for enhanced user experience and its foundation on Ethereum's decentralized security model. Buterin highlighted that Base cannot seize user funds or block withdrawals, reinforcing its commitment to user autonomy and security. The introduction of XSGD on Base is expected to have several implications for the market:The availability of a Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin on Base provides users with increased liquidity options, facilitating smoother transactions and broader market participation.XSGD's backing by the Singapore dollar and its integration into Base align with regulatory standards, potentially attracting institutional investors seeking compliant and stable investment avenues.The combination of a stable asset like XSGD and the scalability of Base could drive adoption among users and developers, fostering innovation and growth within the ecosystem.In a significant development, Coinbase has partnered with CleanSpark, a Bitcoin mining company, to expand its bitcoin-backed credit facility. The $100 million expansion will support CleanSpark's growth in energy and mining infrastructure. This collaboration underscores Coinbase's commitment to supporting the broader crypto ecosystem. Coinbase has announced the launch of XSGD, a Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, on its Ethereum Layer 2 network, Base. This move marks a significant step in Coinbase's expansion into the Asia-Pacific region and highlights the growing importance of stablecoins in the crypto ecosystem.
Analyst Insights on XSGD's Market Impact
The introduction of XSGD is expected to enhance liquidity for users in the Asia-Pacific region, facilitating smoother transactions and broader market participation. Analysts anticipate that this move will attract institutional investors seeking compliant and stable investment avenues. The availability of a Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin on Base provides users with increased liquidity options, fostering innovation and growth within the ecosystem.
What is XSGD?
XSGD is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Singapore dollar, developed in collaboration with StraitsX. Its integration into Base allows users to transact with a stable and regulated digital asset, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the decentralized world. The launch is set to go live on September 29, 2025, offering users a reliable and efficient means of conducting transactions within the crypto space.
Key points about XSGD:
- Stable Value: 1 XSGD ≈ 1 Singapore Dollar, minimizing volatility typical of other cryptocurrencies.
- Blockchain-Based: It operates on blockchain networks, including Ethereum’s Layer 2 network, Base, enabling fast, transparent, and secure transactions.
- Use Cases: Can be used for payments, trading, remittances, and as a bridge between traditional finance and crypto.
XSGD is issued in line with Singapore regulatory standards, making it attractive for institutional and retail investors. In short, XSGD allows users to transact digitally with a stable, fiat-backed asset while leveraging the advantages of blockchain, such as decentralization and global accessibility.
Vitalik Buterin's Endorsement of Base
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has publicly praised Coinbase's Layer 2 solution, Base, for its approach to scalability and decentralization. He described Base as ”doing things the right way,” emphasizing its balance between centralized features for enhanced user experience and its foundation on Ethereum's decentralized security model. Buterin highlighted that Base cannot seize user funds or block withdrawals, reinforcing its commitment to user autonomy and security.
The introduction of XSGD on Base is expected to have several implications for the market:
- The availability of a Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin on Base provides users with increased liquidity options, facilitating smoother transactions and broader market participation.
- XSGD's backing by the Singapore dollar and its integration into Base align with regulatory standards, potentially attracting institutional investors seeking compliant and stable investment avenues.
- The combination of a stable asset like XSGD and the scalability of Base could drive adoption among users and developers, fostering innovation and growth within the ecosystem.
In a significant development, Coinbase has partnered with CleanSpark, a Bitcoin mining company, to expand its bitcoin-backed credit facility. The $100 million expansion will support CleanSpark's growth in energy and mining infrastructure. This collaboration underscores Coinbase's commitment to supporting the broader crypto ecosystem.
Coinbase's launch of XSGD on Base, coupled with Vitalik Buterin's endorsement, underscores the growing significance of stablecoins and Layer 2 solutions in the crypto industry. As the ecosystem continues to evolve, developments like these are pivotal in shaping the future of decentralized finance and blockchain technology.
