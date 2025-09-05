Coinbase Routes Retail Flow Onchain, Base Emerges as Liquidity Hub

TLDR:

  • Coinbase beta routes ~5% of retail flow to Base DEXs, unlocking thousands of tokens beyond its CEX listings.
  • Early data shows 2,654 tokens traded onchain compared to 458 listings across Coinbase’s 13-year centralized exchange history.
  • About 40% of routed trades go through Uniswap, with Aerodrome and PancakeSwap splitting another 50% of the orderflow.
  • Yield-bearing stables like sUSDe and syrupUSDC exist only onchain, making Coinbase’s Base integration a gateway to DeFi liquidity.

Coinbase has started sending retail trades directly into Base’s DeFi ecosystem. A small share of users are already testing the new setup. Early activity points to traders exploring tokens that never appear on the centralized platform. 

Liquidity is being pulled into automated market makers instead of order books. For Coinbase, this trial could mark a shift in how it connects its customer base to crypto markets.

Coinbase Crypto Orderflow Moves to Base

According to Arrakis Finance on X, Coinbase has begun routing trades for selected pairs to decentralized exchanges on Base. These transactions flow through aggregators and connect with Uniswap, PancakeSwap, and Aerodrome. 

The feature is in beta and currently live for about 5 percent of Coinbase users.

Onchain data cited by Arrakis shows 2,654 tokens traded during testing. That figure already surpasses the 458 assets listed on Coinbase’s centralized exchange since its launch. 

Volumes remain small at around 3.5 million dollars total, equal to 0.02 percent of Base DEX daily activity. Still, the range of tokens suggests retail interest spreads across many assets, from meme coins to creator tokens.

Routing data reveals a split across venues. About 40 percent of orderflow moved through Uniswap, while Aerodrome and PancakeSwap each carried roughly 25 percent. Less than 10 percent was shared among other platforms. This spread illustrates the role of automated market makers in absorbing fragmented retail demand.

For Coinbase, the change reduces dependence on listing processes and market makers. Automated liquidity pools support pairs instantly, removing barriers that slow centralized listings. 

By channeling trades this way, Coinbase can surface assets its exchange model cannot sustain.

Yield Tokens Add to Crypto Liquidity

Arrakis also reported that Coinbase is extending integration beyond swaps to lending and yield. Borrowing features connect with protocols such as Morpho Labs and Moonwell, while USDC vaults generate lending income. 

Coinbase Borrow now supports about 680 million dollars in outstanding positions, with weekly volumes near 30 million dollars.

Yield-bearing stablecoins have started to play into the setup. Tokens such as syrupUSDC from Maple Finance, sUSDe from Ethena Labs, and sUSDS from Sky exist only onchain. 

Pendle’s fixed-yield markets around these assets also depend on decentralized infrastructure. Coinbase routing brings them into reach for its retail base.

Early traction shows utility beyond speculation. By embedding yield markets within a familiar app interface, Coinbase expands what retail customers can access without leaving its platform. These flows strengthen Base’s position as the execution layer behind the exchange.

As distribution grows beyond the beta group, routed trades and borrowing volumes are expected to rise. For now, data from Dune and Arrakis highlights the structural test underway. 

Base is shaping into the liquidity backbone that connects Coinbase users to the wider DeFi stack.

