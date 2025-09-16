Coinbase Says Stablecoins Strengthen the Dollar, Not Weaken Banks

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 22:28
Threshold
T$0.01681+0.47%
Union
U$0.017019-13.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08978+4.73%
Triathon
GROW$0.025--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017466+4.06%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001884+1.67%
Fintech
  • 16 September 2025
  • |
  • 16:05

The long-running feud between U.S. banks and crypto firms has flared up again, with Coinbase dismissing warnings that stablecoins could hollow out the financial system.

The exchange argues that fears of “deposit erosion” are misplaced, and that stablecoins are helping the U.S. dollar spread globally rather than draining domestic savings.

Banks Cry Foul

Banking groups, led by the Bank Policy Institute, have been pressing lawmakers to rein in stablecoin issuers. They argue that dollar-pegged tokens could one day siphon trillions from deposit accounts, starving lenders of capital. A Treasury advisory panel even floated the possibility of $6 trillion in outflows by 2028.

Coinbase Fires Back

Coinbase calls those numbers nonsense. In its response, the company said the math doesn’t add up — especially given projections of only a $2 trillion stablecoin market within that timeframe. It emphasized that people use stablecoins for payments, not as savings vehicles. Buying tokens to settle an invoice in another country, Coinbase argued, is not the same as pulling cash out of a bank account.

A Global Phenomenon

The exchange also pointed out that most stablecoin usage isn’t happening in the U.S. at all. According to IMF data cited in Coinbase’s paper, more than half of the $2 trillion in transactions last year took place in emerging markets like Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Since nearly all major stablecoins are pegged to the dollar, this usage effectively extends U.S. currency influence abroad.

Signs of Cooperation

Coinbase insisted that banks and crypto firms can grow together. As evidence, it pointed to positive correlations in bank and crypto stocks following the passage of the GENIUS Act, which set the first federal rules for stablecoins earlier this year. Industry leaders like Bitwise’s Matt Hougan echoed the sentiment, arguing that instead of lobbying against competition, banks should raise the yields they offer depositors.

The Road Ahead

The dispute is far from settled. Traditional banks continue to push Congress for stricter limits, while crypto trade groups warn that tighter rules would entrench incumbents and stifle innovation. For now, Coinbase is sticking to its message: stablecoins aren’t draining deposits — they’re giving the dollar new relevance on the global stage.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/coinbase-says-stablecoins-strengthen-the-dollar-not-weaken-banks/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

PANews reported on September 16 that according to CoinDesk, Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming that its reporting damaged his personal reputation, business, Truth Social and the $TRUMP crypto project.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.582+1.40%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 22:08
Partager
Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

The Federal Reserve’s big decision is coming on Wednesday, when Chair Jerome Powell will confirm if the US central bank has made its first interest rate cut since 2024. Futures markets have already priced in a 25 basis point reduction, which would bring the federal funds target range to between 4.00% and 4.25%.  In the […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0922+12.49%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 22:09
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001713+0.88%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
AaveToken
AAVE$292.9-1.44%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Airwallex founder says it’s time to short Circle

Polygon schedules network upgrade to support growing demand for stablecoins