Coinbase Seeks Court Action After SEC’s Missing Gensler Texts Come to Light

Par : CryptoNews
2025/09/12 15:16
Light
LIGHT$0.02929+14.19%

Coinbase has accused the US SEC of destroying nearly a year of text messages from former Chair Gary Gensler, urging a federal court to impose sanctions on the regulator.

The company says the lost records cut into its ability to scrutinize how the agency shaped its aggressive stance on cryptocurrencies under Gensler.

The accusation came through in a Thursday filing in Washington, where Coinbase is backing litigation by History Associates, a research group that sought Gensler’s communications under the Freedom of Information Act.

Device Policy Blamed As Nearly A Year Of Gensler’s Messages Disappear

Lawyers for the group argue the SEC failed to hand over relevant records, and also allowed them to be wiped by a device policy that automatically deleted texts if a phone remained offline for more than 45 days.

An investigation by the SEC’s Office of Inspector General confirmed that Gensler’s messages between Oct. 2022 and Sept. 2023 were erased. The watchdog found other senior officials may also have lost records, raising broader concerns about the agency’s recordkeeping practices.

For Coinbase, the gap is far from theoretical. The period covers a turning point for digital assets, including Ethereum’s transition to proof of stake, FTX’s collapse, and a wave of enforcement actions against exchanges.

Internal texts could reveal how the regulator debated strategies and when it chose to act.

Coinbase Seeks Judicial Action To Expose Gaps In SEC Transparency

In the filing, lawyers for History Associates said the SEC failed to search text messages. This happened despite court orders requiring the production of “all documents and communications.” They argued that the omission violated discovery rules. As a result, they said it could justify sanctions.

At the same time, the dispute over lost texts comes after months of friction between the agency and Coinbase. The company has long accused the SEC of regulating by enforcement rather than setting clear rules.

Now, by pressing the court to step in, Coinbase aims to draw attention to what it sees as gaps in transparency and due process.

Company Argues Regulator Should Face Consequences For Erased Messages

Legal experts say courts take the destruction of potential evidence very seriously. The concern grows stronger when records disappear after a formal request has been filed.

Judges may impose sanctions that range from ordering additional searches to restricting the SEC’s arguments in court. However, they often weigh intent and ask whether the loss was deliberate.

Meanwhile, Coinbase is pushing to ensure the agency faces consequences. The company argues the court should not let the regulator benefit from what it calls an avoidable loss of key communications.

Looking ahead, the court is expected to decide on the next steps in the coming weeks. A ruling in favor of sanctions could intensify the SEC’s challenges. On the other hand, a decision siding with the regulator would likely invite more criticism that accountability remains out of reach.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

South Korea ends 2018 ban, allowing crypto startups to access VC funding and apply for venture certification starting Sept 16.   Crypto startups in South Korea are gaining new momentum as the government ends its 2018 ban on venture capital (VC) investments in the sector. With digital asset firms now eligible for venture certification, new […] The post South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01863-1.11%
VinuChain
VC$0.00291-0.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00614-1.76%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 16:00
Partager
Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Hong Kong suggests that banks with crypto should be eased in terms of capital regulations to increase exposure and attract financial entities. Hong Kong is considering loosening the capital requirements of banks holding cryptocurrencies, meaning it is heralding a change in position towards a more lenient attitude towards digital assets.  Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) […] The post Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00193151-0.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09702-4.47%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01863-1.11%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 15:30
Partager
Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

With a new recent collaboration, the commerce department is publicly releasing its official economical data on Sei under the Chainlink secure data standard.
SEI
SEI$0.3327+1.93%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 16:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

Coinbase: As of September 10, DATs hold over 1 million BTC, 4.9 million ETH, and 8.9 million Solana

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%