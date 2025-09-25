Coinbase Ventures, Sony and a16z back Bastion's push to become a leading provider of licensed stablecoin issuance.Coinbase Ventures, Sony and a16z back Bastion's push to become a leading provider of licensed stablecoin issuance.

Coinbase, Sony, a16z bet $14.6m on Bastion’s stablecoin vision

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/25 03:37
EPNS
PUSH$0.02981-3.65%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002858--%

Coinbase Ventures led a VC round with participation from Sony Innovation Fund, a16z crypto, Samsung Next and Hashed to back Bastion, a provider of licensed stablecoin issuance.

Summary
  • Coinbase Ventures led a $14.6 million round in Bastion, joined by Sony, a16z, Samsung Next, and Hashed.
  • The funding pushes Bastion’s total raised above $40 million as it expands regulated stablecoin infrastructure for enterprises.
  • Backers see Bastion’s compliance-first model as key to meeting surging institutional demand for stablecoins.

According to a press release dated Sept. 24, the $14.6 million strategic round, which also attracted capital from Samsung Next and Hashed, pushes Bastion’s total funding past the $40 million mark.

The company stated that it will utilize the new capital to scale the adoption of its product suite, which is designed to enable enterprises to issue, custody, and integrate stablecoins within their existing operations while maintaining full regulatory compliance.

Bastion’s roots and the broader stablecoin surge

Bastion’s origins date back to 2023, when it was founded by Nassim Eddequiouaq and Riyaz Faizullabhoy, both former executives from a16z’s crypto team. The company initially secured $25 million in a seed round led by a16z crypto, with a broader focus on web3 adoption.

Its strategic pivot to concentrate on stablecoin infrastructure reflects a clear-eyed recognition of where the most pressing institutional demand has emerged. Notably, the founders built Bastion from the ground up with regulatory compliance as its cornerstone, securing an NYDFS trust charter to serve as a foundational element of its offering.

Coinbase’s Chief Business Officer, Shan Aggarwal, framed the investment as a strategic necessity. He emphasized that trusted digital asset infrastructure is the essential foundation for the scalable financial products enterprises are now demanding.

Aggarwal noted that Coinbase continues to back builders who prioritize safety and scalability, characterizing Bastion as a “change-maker” that is turning the promise of enterprise stablecoin adoption into a tangible reality.

This investor confidence aligns with a macro surge in stablecoin adoption that has captured the attention of traditional finance. Banking giant Morgan Stanley has identified stablecoins as the fastest-growing segment in the global finance industry.

The bank’s analysis credits this explosive growth to their utility in payments and trading, projecting the market could expand from approximately $300 billion today to surpass $2 trillion by 2028. Morgan Stanley points explicitly to institutional adoption as a primary catalyst for this staggering growth, signaling a fundamental shift in how value will be moved and settled globally.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

But while Cardano holds steady, Remittix is turning into the breakout story of 2025. Having raised over $25.9 million from […] The post ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
SphereX
HERE$0.000278+26.36%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02369-0.12%
Cardano
ADA$0.8207+1.08%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:53
Partager
The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The post The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: Flanked by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (rear), and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary (R), Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to the press outside Midwest Distribution after it was raided by federal agents on September 10, 2025 in Bensenville, Illinois. According to the company, various e-liquids were seized in the raid. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images While running for President in 2008, Barack Obama famously chanted “Yes we can.” Love or hate his political views, Obama’s politics were quite effective. He was asking voters to think big, to envision a much better future. Advertisers no doubt approved. That’s because ads routinely evoke things not as they are, but as they could be. Gyms and exercise equipment companies don’t promote their locations and equipment with flabby, lumbering people, rather their ads show fit, upright, energetic individuals. A look ahead. Restaurants do the same with ads showing happy people enjoying impressively put together plates of food. Conversely, ads meant to convince smokers to quit have not infrequently shown the worst of the worst future downsides of the habit. The nature of advertising comes to mind as FDA commissioner Marty Makary puzzlingly brags that “The Trump Administration Is Taking On Big Pharma” in the New York Times. Makary laments pharmaceutical ads that “are filled with dancing patients, glowing smiles and catch jingles that drown out the fine print.” Not explained is whether Makary would be happier if drug companies placed ads with immobile patients, frowns, and funereal music. Seriously, what does he expect? Does he want drug companies to commit billions to drug development to accompany their achievements with imagery defined by misery? Has Makary stopped to contemplate the myriad shareholders lawsuits drugmakers would face if, upon risking staggering sums meant…
SynFutures
F$0.013809+0.36%
Threshold
T$0.01558+0.25%
Union
U$0.010282+1.46%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:29
Partager
Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

If you’re exploring how to streamline value flows on TRON, platforms like https://tronex.energy/ can help you get oriented while you design automation that’s safe, scalable, and cost-effective. Automation is the quiet engine behind modern crypto operations. On TRON—known for high throughput, low latency, and a thriving stablecoin footprint—it reduces manual work, speeds up settlement, and […]
GET
GET$0.005446-3.98%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.386+0.78%
Wink
LIKE$0.007962-2.15%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/25 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

AAVE Gains Momentum With Strategic Upgrades and Targets $1000 Growth Soon

Game Theory and Exchange Economies: A New Model for Pure Exchange and Transferable Payoff