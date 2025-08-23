Coinbase, Strategy Lead Crypto Stock Rebound as Bitcoin and Ethereum Soar

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 06:15
Moonveil
MORE$0.10247+1.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02194+0.45%
Wink
LIKE$0.01316+9.89%
MAY
MAY$0.04849+3.52%
Oasis
ROSE$0.0291+8.58%

In brief

  • Shares of crypto companies rose in price alongside digital assets and major stock indices.
  • The price surge comes after Federal Reserve Jerome Powell indicated that the central bank could cut rates next month.
  • Bitcoin and Ethereum were also trading higher on Friday, with ETH and altcoins leading the charge.

Crypto-focused company stocks rose Friday alongside digital coins following a more dovish-than-expected speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. 

Nasdaq-listed Coinbase (COIN) spiked and was recently trading more than 6% higher on the day at $319. Meanwhile, Bitcoin treasury and software firm Strategy—MSTR—was up by nearly 65 to $354. Both had been trading down in recent days, but COIN is now in the green over the past week while MSTR remains slightly down during the span.

And Circle, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in May in a blockbuster IPO, jumped higher. The stablecoin giant was recently priced 6% higher over the past day, currently at $140, but had shown a 9% leap earlier in the morning.

Elsewhere, leading Bitcoin miners, CleanSpark (CLSK) and Riot Platforms (RIOT) rose by 5% and nearly 9% on the day, respectively, to nearly $10 and above $13.

Crypto treasuries like SharpLink and BitMine Immersion—which focus on buying and holding Ethereum, the second biggest digital coin—both jumped by more than 12%, hitting nearly $20 and $54.

Broadly, stocks are up on the day, with The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing higher by 880 points, or nearly 2%, touching a new high. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 climbed 1.45%, and the Nasdaq rose by 1.6%.

The rise in equities comes as leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum also jump. Bitcoin was recently priced at $116,318, up 3% in the hour after Jerome Powell spoke, CoinGecko data shows. Ethereum spiked higher by nearly 8% in one hour. The coin was recently trading for $4,740, about $130 away from its all-time high mark from 2021.

Over the past day, Bitcoin and Ethereum were up 3% and nearly 12%, respectively. 

An interest rate cut would likely help cryptocurrency and tech stocks. Both assets have typically done well in the past in a low interest rate environment, as traders are more drawn to risk assets.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been pressuring Powell to cut rates, frequently insulting the Fed chair on Truth Social and even threatening to fire or even sue him. 

The Fed started aggressively raising rates in 2022 in an attempt to control 40-year high inflation brought on by COVID-19. The central bank then started cutting borrowing costs again last year as the economy cooled.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/336446/coinbase-strategy-crypto-stock-rebound-bitcoin-ethereum-soar

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-for-payments-2025-why-blockdag-outpaces-xrp-litecoin-tron/
XRP
XRP$3.0678+7.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02196+0.65%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003064+7.28%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 06:00
Partager
OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT 's "recording mode" has been officially launched for Pro , Enterprise , and Edu users, and currently supports macOS desktop
Mode Network
MODE$0.001979+8.08%
Propy
PRO$0.7491+3.66%
EDU Coin
EDU$0.1436+7.56%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:41
Partager
Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/powell-hints-rate-cuts-september/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02196+0.65%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 05:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

Whale Activity Ongoing In These Digital Assets - Here's How Much ADA, SUI, SHIB & XYZVerse (XYZ) Price Skyrockets If...

‘Very good sign’: Grayscale, Bitwise, and more file amendments for spot XRP ETF proposals