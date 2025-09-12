Coinbase takes legal action, accusing SEC of erasing a ‘year’s worth’ of Gensler texts

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/12 20:01
Union
U$0.009222+0.23%

Coinbase cites a report from the Inspector General as proof that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission erased a year’s worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler. Even though, the firm claims the texts were supposed to be preserved.

Summary
  • Coinbase accused the SEC of violating public trust by erasing text messages sent and received by former Chair Gary Gensler from October 2022 to September 2023.
  • Text messages from more than 20 other high-ranking SEC officials have also reportedly been erased by the federal agency’s IT team in a widespread factory-reset.

In a recent post, the firm’s Chief Legal Officer, Paul Grewal, accused the federal agency under the previous chairman of violating public trust by deleting the documents. According to Grewal, the SEC destroyed “documents they were required to preserve and produce.”

These documents include text messages that were sent and received by then-SEC Chairman Gary Gensler from October 2022 to September 2023. According to the Inspector General’s office, these text messages were “destroyed” when the agency’s IT staff “performed a factory reset of the smartphone.”

“The Gensler SEC did this even though we asked for information about “all communications” within the SEC related to crypto regulatory and enforcement decision-making years ago,” wrote Grewal in his latest post.

Gensler isn’t the only one. In fact, Coinbase’s court order alleged that the same can has happened with more than 20 other high-ranking SEC officials’ texts may have also been erased upon the factory-reset carried out by the IT team.

“Although the SEC has known of these glaring and urgent problems for two years, none of this was disclosed to this Court or History Associates,” wrote Coinbase in the court order to the District of California.

As a result, Coinbase is asking the Inspector General to do an “expedited discovery” to recover all the responsive texts. They are also demanding that the SEC face sanctions for deleting the texts.

“It’s not surprising that the same agency that fined firms billions for record-keeping failures committed the exact same violations,” said Grewal.

Coinbase’s FOIA request to the SEC

Coinbase’s court order about the missing texts is part of the firm’s earlier request through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. Back in April 2025, Coinbase was able to obtain internal documents from the U.S. SEC.

Most of these documents are related to the federal agency’s probe into Ethereum (ETH) 2.0; such as May 2022 internal analysis of ETH 2.0 under the Howey test, a February 2023 email questioning Ethereum’s security, and an April 2023 memorandum prepared for commissioners before authorizing the ETH 2.0 investigation.

At the time, Grewal criticized the SEC’s inconsistent treatment of crypto assets, questioning why Ethereum passed the agency’s internal “ecosystem” test while others did not.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale spent 2.3 million USDC to buy 3 million ENA

A whale spent 2.3 million USDC to buy 3 million ENA

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale named "thefourthturning.eth" spent 2.3 million USDC to purchase 3 million ENA at a price of US$0.766 per coin.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
Ethena
ENA$0.7563-0.26%
Ethereum
ETH$4,551.66+2.95%
Partager
PANews2025/09/12 19:55
Partager
The House of Doge disclosed that its Dogecoin treasury established with CleanCore has accumulated more than 500 million DOGE

The House of Doge disclosed that its Dogecoin treasury established with CleanCore has accumulated more than 500 million DOGE

PANews reported on September 12th that, according to Globenewswire, the House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, announced that its official Dogecoin Treasury, established in partnership with CleanCore Solutions (NYSE American: ZONE), as part of its strategic acquisition plan, now holds over 500 million Dogecoins. This follows the Treasury's previous purchase of 285.42 million Dogecoins, marking a crucial halfway point toward its first milestone of acquiring one billion Dogecoins within 30 days.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09444-5.56%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26406+5.78%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.015707+10.65%
Partager
PANews2025/09/12 20:41
Partager
The Rise of DATs: From Bitcoin Holding to Yield Management

The Rise of DATs: From Bitcoin Holding to Yield Management

By Sankalp Shangari Compiled by Shaw Golden Finance summary Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) is a financial institution for "enthusiasts" on the chain, so what are these companies becoming? Not just
Notcoin
NOT$0.00196-1.75%
Partager
PANews2025/08/12 09:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale spent 2.3 million USDC to buy 3 million ENA

The House of Doge disclosed that its Dogecoin treasury established with CleanCore has accumulated more than 500 million DOGE

The Rise of DATs: From Bitcoin Holding to Yield Management

Bitcoin en Ethereum ETF’s maken sterke comeback

Solana CME futures open interest surged to $1.87 billion today, a 25.5% three-day gain.