Coinbase taps former Cash App exec as new CMO

U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has hired Cathrine Ferdon, a former executive at digital payments platform Cash App, as its new chief marketing officer.

Coinbase has announced that Cathrine Ferdon, who joins from Block Inc.-owned digital wallet platform Cash App, will serve as the company’s new chief marketing officer.

Ferdon will lead the exchange’s global user growth initiative, with the crypto exchange currently among the top publicly traded companies and boasting over 120 million users across more than 100 countries.

Coinbase, which has over $425 billion in assets on the platform, has said it seeks to onboard one billion people. Ferdon will be tasked with putting this cryptocurrency goal into further traction.

New CMO to help Coinbase grow its brand

The former Cash App exec’s hire comes as Coinbase and many other crypto platforms in the U.S. eye growth amid a crypto-friendly regulatory regime under President Donald Trump’s administration. 

With regulatory clarity on the table as agencies like the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission engage industry players, the next steps for Coinbase and others may be compliance and expansion.

Ferdon says she’s ready to help the crypto behemoth achieve this.

Brian Armstrong, co-founder and chief executive officer of Coinbase, and Emilie Choi, president and chief operating officer, are among the key figures at the crypto exchange.

