Coinbase thinks vibe-coding 50% of its platform is a good idea

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 20:14
Threshold
T$0.01568-3.62%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012611+3.81%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09802-2.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017102-3.96%

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has faced a barrage of ridicule after posting on X that 40% of code written for his crypto exchange is “AI-generated,” and he wants this to rise to more than half by next month.

The somewhat arbitrary metric has drawn criticism and derision from across an industry all-too-familiar with the risks that hastily put together code can bring.

Read more: Coinbase torched by crypto community for US army parade sponsorship

Armstrong’s recognition that AI-generated code should be “reviewed and understood, and not all areas of the business can use [it]” seemed insufficient to calm suspicions that one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges was being held together by “vibe-coding.”

Many responses focused on the devastating leak of sensitive know-your-customer (KYC) data.

One X user asked if “KYC information and personal info” was “vibe coded too” before being leaked, while another posted a screenshot of what appears to be an SMS phishing message targeted at Coinbase customers, asking Armstrong “Is this why I get 10 of these a day now?”

The data breach, which occurred late last year, exposed almost 70,000 users and drew heavy criticism from across the crypto community. It led to millions of dollars worth of losses via fake customer service reps, including $4 million by a single scammer and part-time “Furry.”

Given the above, the tone-deaf nature of Armstrong’s latest announcement didn’t go unnoticed.

Read more: Coinbase leak prompts KYC criticism from crypto execs

Other responses focused on the security implications of such a large exchange and custodian being written mostly by AI. Pseudonymous crypto security expert samczsun simply said, “this explains a lot.”

Crypto commentator Adam Cochran suggested that the concept wasn’t what you “want to hear from a place that stores financial assets,” while the founder of decentralized exchange Dango called the initiative “a giant red flag for any security sensitive business.”

Another user put it more bluntly.

Read more: Coinbase Base network halts for 44 minutes due to ‘unsafe head delay’

Yet more skepticism came from those concerned by the inefficiencies that AI-generated code is likely to produce, with one poster saying they “would hate to try and debug that mess.”

An OffChain Labs engineer asked, “Why would your goal be to hit any metric like this?” calling it “bizarrely arbitrary and ridiculously easy to game.”

He argues that the volume of code “should be minimized if anything,” and “quality and maintainability is what matters.”

Another response queried whether Coinbase would be using the “cost savings from newfound efficiencies to lower your egregiously high fees on retail traders and re-shore your customer support.”

Perhaps such savings might have already been spent on Armstrong’s tequila-protection budget. 

AI-generated or AI-augmented?

Below his post Armstrong linked to Coinbase’s Tools for Developer Productivity at Coinbase blog post, published last month.

The post describes how AI tools like Cursor, Copilot, and Claude Code are being “incorporated to help our developers improve the coding journey while maintaining the highest bar for customer safety and quality.”

Read more: Scammers using AI tools to steal crypto via deepfakes and wallet drainers 

Coinbase appears keen to make clear that it recognizes that large language models “don’t produce flawless code, and we have seen that a growing use of AI in development increases bugs.”

The post continues, “AI is still just a tool for us, and tools don’t ship bugs, humans do.”

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/coinbase-thinks-vibe-coding-50-of-its-platform-is-a-good-idea/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01343-0.95%
MAY
MAY$0.04311+1.24%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.12-15.90%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Partager
World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

PANews reported on September 4th that the World Gold Council reported that, driven by a strong rebound at the end of August, gold prices hit $3,429 per ounce, a 4% monthly increase. As of the end of August, gold's year-to-date gain had reached 31%. Despite a significant weakening of the US dollar, gold prices rose in all major currencies. This positive momentum continued into early September. The main factors behind the August gold price increase included a weaker US dollar at the beginning of the month, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and continued inflows into global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The increasing probability of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve also supported gold prices. Gold-backed ETFs saw net inflows of $5.5 billion for the month, primarily from North America ($4.1 billion) and Europe ($1.9 billion), while Asia and other regions saw outflows.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15527-3.49%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02353-4.85%
Major
MAJOR$0.15741+1.80%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 21:32
Partager
Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

PANews reported on September 4th that Etherscan has launched Seiscan, a block explorer specifically for the Sei Network. This platform provides developers and users with access to Sei transaction data, analytics, and APIs. Since its mainnet launch in 2023, the Sei Network recently launched the EVM-compatible Sei V2 chain. Currently, it processes approximately 4.4 million transactions per day, with 13 million unique users in August and a total locked-in value of approximately $580 million. Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog stated that the company will focus on on-chain real-world assets in the future.
SEI
SEI$0.2804-4.59%
RealLink
REAL$0.059-3.78%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14099-1.74%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 21:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

PUMP Surges 20% From Range Low, Outshines Market Peers