Coinbase to Enable SPX6900 and Flock Trading by September 9, 2025

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 05:42
SPX6900
SPX$1.3206+1.29%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006478+8.23%
Capverse
CAP$0.12799-13.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017789+11.74%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000809+7.01%
FLock.io
FLOCK$0.32071+16.75%
Key Points:
  • Coinbase plans to list SPX6900 and Flock on September 9, 2025.
  • Trading initiation depends on sufficient liquidity conditions.
  • Prices of both tokens surged following the announcement.

Coinbase plans to launch trading support for SPX6900 on Ethereum and FLOCK on the Base network starting September 9, 2025, contingent on liquidity conditions.

The addition aims to expand trading diversity on Coinbase, affecting market dynamics for both assets. Initial reactions suggest optimistic market sentiment, influenced by asset-specific price volatility.

Coinbase to List SPX6900 and Flock: What to Expect

Coinbase’s decision to list SPX6900 and Flock on its platform is expected to commence trading at 9:00 AM PT on September 9, 2025. The announcement comes from Coinbase’s official communication channels, indicating phases based on meeting liquidity conditions. The trading debut includes SPX on the Ethereum network and FLOCK on the Base network.

The trading event is pivotal as it signifies a growing inclusion of diversified crypto assets by major exchanges. Initial reactions included significant price increases for both tokens, with Flock showing a notable 36.84% spike in value. These movements reflect speculative trading and a positive market outlook. Investor confidence also surged, driven by Coinbase’s reputation as a market leader.

SPX6900 and Flock: Price Surge and Expert Insights

Did you know? Historically, Coinbase listings often trigger immediate price surges.

SPX6900 (SPX) currently trades at $1.34 with a market cap of $1.25 billion, showing a 15.57% price increase in the past 24 hours. The trading volume soared by 333.04%, a reflection of growing investor interest ahead of the listing. These stats are attributed to CoinMarketCap as of September 8, 2025.

SPX6900(SPX), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:40 UTC on September 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team provides insights suggesting that the listing of decentralized platform tokens like FLOCK could drive technological adoption and liquidity in AI-ML domains. The expectation is that governance tokens gaining exchange backing could also lead to enhanced stability and broader asset utilization in decentralized training applications. Market reactions have been swift, particularly following such announcements in the past, reflecting the dynamic role of exchanges and market psychology.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/coinbase-spx6900-flock-trade/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin derivatives markets showed persistent caution, with sentiment influenced by BTC spot ETF outflows and Strategy not being included in the S&P 500 index. Key takeaways:Bitcoin options skew and futures funding rates highlight persistent caution, despite BTC defending the $110,000 support level.spot Bitcoin ETF outflows and Strategy’s S&P 500 index negative decision continue weighing on trader sentiment.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112,084.96+0.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10221+0.13%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.137-3.80%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:05
Partager
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10221+0.13%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.137-3.80%
HAI
HAI$0.007968+2.10%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Partager
These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 05:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026

Optimistic US Stock Market Performance: Major Indices Close Higher