Coinbase to Enable SPX6900 and Flock Trading by September 9, 2025

Key Points: Coinbase plans to list SPX6900 and Flock on September 9, 2025.

Trading initiation depends on sufficient liquidity conditions.

Prices of both tokens surged following the announcement.

Coinbase plans to launch trading support for SPX6900 on Ethereum and FLOCK on the Base network starting September 9, 2025, contingent on liquidity conditions.

The addition aims to expand trading diversity on Coinbase, affecting market dynamics for both assets. Initial reactions suggest optimistic market sentiment, influenced by asset-specific price volatility.

Coinbase to List SPX6900 and Flock: What to Expect

Coinbase’s decision to list SPX6900 and Flock on its platform is expected to commence trading at 9:00 AM PT on September 9, 2025. The announcement comes from Coinbase’s official communication channels, indicating phases based on meeting liquidity conditions. The trading debut includes SPX on the Ethereum network and FLOCK on the Base network.

The trading event is pivotal as it signifies a growing inclusion of diversified crypto assets by major exchanges. Initial reactions included significant price increases for both tokens, with Flock showing a notable 36.84% spike in value. These movements reflect speculative trading and a positive market outlook. Investor confidence also surged, driven by Coinbase’s reputation as a market leader.

SPX6900 and Flock: Price Surge and Expert Insights

Did you know? Historically, Coinbase listings often trigger immediate price surges.

SPX6900 (SPX) currently trades at $1.34 with a market cap of $1.25 billion, showing a 15.57% price increase in the past 24 hours. The trading volume soared by 333.04%, a reflection of growing investor interest ahead of the listing. These stats are attributed to CoinMarketCap as of September 8, 2025.

SPX6900(SPX), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:40 UTC on September 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team provides insights suggesting that the listing of decentralized platform tokens like FLOCK could drive technological adoption and liquidity in AI-ML domains. The expectation is that governance tokens gaining exchange backing could also lead to enhanced stability and broader asset utilization in decentralized training applications. Market reactions have been swift, particularly following such announcements in the past, reflecting the dynamic role of exchanges and market psychology.