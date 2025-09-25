The post Coinbase to Launch AUDD and XSGD Stablecoins on Sept 29, Breaking Dollar Dominance appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Coinbase is taking a major step to make crypto feel more familiar to everyday users. It announced that it will add two fiat-backed stablecoins, the Australian dollar-based (AUDD) and the Singapore dollar-backed (XSGD) to its trading platform starting September 29, 2025, at 19:00 UTC. For Coinbase, this isn’t just another token listing, it’s part of …The post Coinbase to Launch AUDD and XSGD Stablecoins on Sept 29, Breaking Dollar Dominance appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Coinbase is taking a major step to make crypto feel more familiar to everyday users. It announced that it will add two fiat-backed stablecoins, the Australian dollar-based (AUDD) and the Singapore dollar-backed (XSGD) to its trading platform starting September 29, 2025, at 19:00 UTC. For Coinbase, this isn’t just another token listing, it’s part of …

Coinbase to Launch AUDD and XSGD Stablecoins on Sept 29, Breaking Dollar Dominance

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/25 02:13
Threshold
T$0.01556+0.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08476-0.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01222+2.08%
Major
MAJOR$0.13902+3.55%
Particl
PART$0.1996+1.73%
Coinbase Policy Chief Calls Stablecoin Fears a Banking Myth

The post Coinbase to Launch AUDD and XSGD Stablecoins on Sept 29, Breaking Dollar Dominance appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Coinbase is taking a major step to make crypto feel more familiar to everyday users. It announced that it will add two fiat-backed stablecoins, the Australian dollar-based (AUDD) and the Singapore dollar-backed (XSGD) to its trading platform starting September 29, 2025, at 19:00 UTC.

For Coinbase, this isn’t just another token listing, it’s part of a bigger plan to bring a billion people into crypto by letting them transact in the money they already know and use.

Coinbase to List AUDD and XSGD Stablecoins

Through a blog post, Coinbase reveals that AUDD is issued by AUDC Pty Ltd, fully backed 1:1 by Australian dollar reserves. Meanwhile, XSGD, developed by StraitsX, is tied to the Singapore dollar and recognized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

It also fits into Singapore’s new Single Currency Stablecoin regulatory framework, a rare case of crypto tokens aligning neatly with government rules.

However, this move significantly reduces friction for Australians and Singaporeans converting between fiat and crypto. 

According to an Ipsos survey commissioned by Coinbase, over 70% of crypto holders in these countries want local stablecoins they can actively use, addressing both day-to-day and cross-border payment needs.

How Users Will Benefit

  • Direct 1:1 conversion of AUD → AUDD and SGD → XSGD on Coinbase, no forex fees.
  • Access to multi-currency liquidity pools, including XSGD/USDC on Aerodrome Finance.
  • Wider adoption of local stablecoins in payments, settlements, and DeFi use cases.
  • Regulatory clarity for XSGD, one of the few stablecoins with official approval in Southeast Asia.

Breaking Away from the Dollar Grip

The stablecoin market has exploded, hitting $250 billion in value this year after processing more than $30 trillion in transactions in 2024. But here’s the catch: nearly all of it runs on the U.S. dollar. 

That leaves people outside the U.S. paying extra for conversions and missing out on the convenience of transacting in their own money.

Coinbase wants to change that. With AUDD and XSGD, users in Australia and Singapore will soon be able to convert their local dollars into these stablecoins on Coinbase without paying fees.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

But while Cardano holds steady, Remittix is turning into the breakout story of 2025. Having raised over $25.9 million from […] The post ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
SphereX
HERE$0.000278+26.36%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02369-0.12%
Cardano
ADA$0.8207+1.08%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:53
Partager
The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The post The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: Flanked by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (rear), and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary (R), Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to the press outside Midwest Distribution after it was raided by federal agents on September 10, 2025 in Bensenville, Illinois. According to the company, various e-liquids were seized in the raid. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images While running for President in 2008, Barack Obama famously chanted “Yes we can.” Love or hate his political views, Obama’s politics were quite effective. He was asking voters to think big, to envision a much better future. Advertisers no doubt approved. That’s because ads routinely evoke things not as they are, but as they could be. Gyms and exercise equipment companies don’t promote their locations and equipment with flabby, lumbering people, rather their ads show fit, upright, energetic individuals. A look ahead. Restaurants do the same with ads showing happy people enjoying impressively put together plates of food. Conversely, ads meant to convince smokers to quit have not infrequently shown the worst of the worst future downsides of the habit. The nature of advertising comes to mind as FDA commissioner Marty Makary puzzlingly brags that “The Trump Administration Is Taking On Big Pharma” in the New York Times. Makary laments pharmaceutical ads that “are filled with dancing patients, glowing smiles and catch jingles that drown out the fine print.” Not explained is whether Makary would be happier if drug companies placed ads with immobile patients, frowns, and funereal music. Seriously, what does he expect? Does he want drug companies to commit billions to drug development to accompany their achievements with imagery defined by misery? Has Makary stopped to contemplate the myriad shareholders lawsuits drugmakers would face if, upon risking staggering sums meant…
SynFutures
F$0.013809+0.36%
Threshold
T$0.01558+0.25%
Union
U$0.010282+1.46%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:29
Partager
Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

If you’re exploring how to streamline value flows on TRON, platforms like https://tronex.energy/ can help you get oriented while you design automation that’s safe, scalable, and cost-effective. Automation is the quiet engine behind modern crypto operations. On TRON—known for high throughput, low latency, and a thriving stablecoin footprint—it reduces manual work, speeds up settlement, and […]
GET
GET$0.005446-3.98%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.386+0.78%
Wink
LIKE$0.007962-2.15%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/25 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

AAVE Gains Momentum With Strategic Upgrades and Targets $1000 Growth Soon

Game Theory and Exchange Economies: A New Model for Pure Exchange and Transferable Payoff