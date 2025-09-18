Coinbase Vs. State Regulators: Crypto Exchange Fights Legal Fragmentation

Par : NewsBTC
2025/09/18 15:00
US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has made a significant appeal to the Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding a wave of lawsuits aimed at its operations. The company is urging federal action to address what it describes as an “increasingly fragmented and hostile” regulatory landscape for the crypto market.

Coinbase Urges Federal Action 

In a recent letter, Coinbase highlighted the steps taken by the current Administration to create a more equitable framework for digital asset regulation. This includes the introduction of stablecoin legislation and two pending bipartisan market-structure bills aimed at fostering uniformity in the oversight of cryptocurrencies. 

Coinbase argues that these initiatives have begun to mitigate the adverse effects of the previous Administration’s enforcement-driven regulatory approach. 

However, the company warns that certain states are perpetuating this problematic trend by adopting “expansive and flawed” interpretations of securities laws and implementing new licensing requirements that undermine the federal government’s pro-innovation stance.

They make an example with the Oregon Attorney General, who has filed a lawsuit against Coinbase, claiming that many digital assets traded on its platform qualify as alleged unregistered securities. 

The letter affirms that the suit not only targets Coinbase but also encourages other states to address what the Attorney General perceives as a regulatory gap left by federal authorities. 

Similarly, the New York Attorney General has initiated legal action to regulate transactions involving digital assets based on decentralized protocols as securities, further complicating the regulatory environment.

Coinbase has faced cease-and-desist orders from four states, which demand the company halt its retail staking services. These orders are deemed by Coinbase as “legally unfounded and inconsistent.”

Unified Framework For Digital Assets

In light of these challenges, the letter to the DOJ calls for urgent federal intervention to establish broad preemption provisions. The crypto exchange argues that preemption has historically been an effective tool for addressing state interference in national markets, referencing past Congressional actions.

Coinbase contends that the current patchwork of state regulations not only disrupts market efficiency but also leads to unequal access to cryptocurrency services based on geographic location.

To remedy these issues, Coinbase advocates for Congress to adopt legislation that would exempt federally regulated digital assets from state blue-sky laws and clarify that state licensing requirements do not apply to crypto intermediaries. 

Additionally, the company urges the SEC to expedite rulemaking and provide clearer guidance on why digital asset transactions and services, including staking, should not be classified as securities. Such clarity would help prevent states from imposing conflicting regulations based on their interpretations of securities laws.

Coinbase

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from TradingView.com

