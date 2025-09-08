Coinbase XRP Holdings Drop to 132 Million Amid BlackRock Partnership

TLDR

  • Coinbase’s XRP holdings have decreased significantly, with only 132 million XRP remaining in its cold wallets.
  • The reduction in Coinbase’s XRP reserves from 750 million to 132 million suggests a strategic shift.
  • The partnership between Coinbase and BlackRock may be a factor influencing the decline in XRP holdings.
  • Coinbase now holds only eight cold wallets containing 16.5 million XRP each.
  • The growing institutional interest in crypto, led by BlackRock, could explain Coinbase’s reduced XRP stash.

Coinbase’s XRP holdings continue to shrink, with reports indicating that fewer than 10 cold wallets remain. Currently, Coinbase holds approximately 132 million XRP across eight cold wallets. Each wallet contains 16.5 million XRP, down significantly from 750 million XRP in cold storage just months ago.

Coinbase XRP Holdings Drop Amid BlackRock Collaboration

According to on-chain analytics provided by @XRPwallets, Coinbase’s XRP supply in cold storage has experienced a sharp decline. The exchange once held around 750 million XRP but now retains only 132 million XRP. This shift indicates a strategic move within the exchange’s XRP management, although the exact reasons behind the reduction remain unclear.

Coinbase’s recent partnership with BlackRock has been suggested as a possible connection. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has begun expanding its crypto offerings, which may have influenced Coinbase’s XRP holdings. As part of their collaboration, Coinbase provides BlackRock’s institutional clients access to cryptocurrency, which could explain some of the movement in XRP.

Impact of Coinbase and BlackRock Partnership

The partnership between Coinbase and BlackRock, launched this year, has likely impacted the reduction in XRP holdings. BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space has already led to a significant push for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. With the increased focus on cryptocurrencies, including XRP, Coinbase may be adjusting its holdings to align with growing institutional demand for digital assets.

Coinbase’s XRP holdings reduction may be linked to its collaboration with BlackRock. Investors and analysts will continue to watch these developments closely for further implications on the broader crypto market.

The post Coinbase XRP Holdings Drop to 132 Million Amid BlackRock Partnership appeared first on CoinCentral.

