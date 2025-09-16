Coinbase’s Base Explores Issuing Network Token

Coinbase’s Base is exploring the possibility of issuing a native network token, marking a major shift in strategy. The announcement came during the “State of Base” livestream at BaseCamp in Stowe, Vermont.

Coinbase’s Base-Solana Bridge Strengthen Push for Open Connectivity

During the livestream session, Jesse Pollak, Head of Protocols at Coinbase and creator of Base, shared new updates. He said the network has entered the early stages of examining how a token could further decentralize the chain and involve its growing community.

This move comes after repeated denials in the past that Coinbase or Base would issue such an asset. Pollak linked the change in stance to evolving U.S. policies under the Trump administration, which may provide a more relaxed environment for token launches. Regulation remains a central factor in the exchange’s plans. Coinbase recently challenged the SEC in court claiming the regulator deleted Gary Gensler’s texts regarding important enforcement actions.

Meanwhile, no details were revealed about when the token might arrive, its governance structure, or how it would be distributed. Pollak emphasized that the team intends to build the process in the open, involving the community at every stage.

He acknowledged speculation about whether early users, builders, or even Coinbase shareholders could benefit from an airdrop, but stopped short of confirming plans. The remarks drew immediate attention across the crypto community, with many predicting that the potential token could become one of the biggest airdrops of 2025.

Base Plans Solana Bridge, Showcases Ecosystem Growth

Alongside the token exploration, Base plans to introduce a new bridge to Solana. According to Pollak, the bridge represents the crucial milestone on the way to developing a global economy that is interconnected through chains.

The base executive also said collaboration between chains is key to the future of crypto, positioning Base as an advocate of open connectivity. In addition, this live stream showcased Base’s rapid development in the NFT space.

Pollak highlighted strong performance in NFT activity, where the Coinbase Layer 2 ranked third overall in trading volume in recent months. He also said Base plays a key role in Ethereum’s scaling roadmap via the Superchain initiative, which brings together multiple chains into one ecosystem. In the meantime, Coinbase-backed Avantis (AVNT) surged 35% recently, reflecting growing investor interest in projects linked to the exchange.

Pollak said user-centric design and regulatory alignment remain priorities as Base becomes more decentralized. When Pollak initially announced token exploration in the livestream, the audience expressed excitement. Many Base-linked projects such as $NOICE and $ZKC surged in prices.

The planned move came amid optimism in crypto markets. Investors believe recent Federal Reserve rate cuts will spur inflows into risk assets. Pollak concluded by emphasizing that the growth of the Coinbase Layer 2 network will be based on transparency, cooperation, and interaction among builders.

