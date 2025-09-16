Coinbase’s Base Network Explores Launch of Native Token and Solana Bridge

TLDR :

Coinbase’s Base network explores launching a native token to support decentralization and growth.

Base becomes Ethereum’s leading Layer-2 network, with over 20.8 million monthly active users.

New open-source bridge to Solana enhances interoperability and broadens liquidity pools.

Base aims to strengthen the blockchain ecosystem by promoting cross-chain connectivity.

Coinbase’s Layer-2 network, Base, may soon introduce a native token, according to creator Jesse Pollak. The announcement came during the BaseCamp event, where Pollak revealed that the token could help the network decentralize further and expand opportunities for developers and creators.

However, the network clarified that it is still in the early phases of the project and has not finalized specifics regarding the token’s design, governance, or launch timeline.

Base: Ethereum’s Leading Layer-2 Blockchain

Base, a Layer-2 blockchain built on Ethereum, has gained significant traction since its launch in 2023. The network processes transactions off-chain before settling them on Ethereum, enhancing scalability and transaction speed.

Over the past year, Base has become the most widely used Ethereum Layer-2 solution, with data from Token Terminal revealing that it has around 20.8 million active addresses each month. This growth has solidified Base’s position in the expanding Layer-2 ecosystem, which aims to alleviate Ethereum’s congestion issues.

The network’s expansion continues as Base looks to improve its decentralization efforts and provide more tools for developers. The introduction of a native token could be a crucial step toward this goal.

By supporting decentralized applications (dApps) and providing new opportunities for creators, it aims to make it easier for users to build on top of Ethereum’s infrastructure.

New Bridge to Solana to Enhance Interoperability

In addition to the potential token launch, Pollak also unveiled a new open-source bridge to Solana. This bridge will enable users to transfer assets between Base and Solana, significantly enhancing cross-chain functionality.

With this move, Base aims to create more connectivity within the blockchain ecosystem by making it easier for developers to access liquidity from both networks.

Notably, Pollak emphasized that Base was designed to act as a bridge, rather than an isolated ecosystem. By promoting interoperability, it seeks to foster a more connected and efficient global economy. The new bridge to Solana is part of this broader strategy to strengthen the blockchain ecosystem as a whole.

The post Coinbase’s Base Network Explores Launch of Native Token and Solana Bridge appeared first on Blockonomi.