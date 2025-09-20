Coinbase's help in restoring Durant's locked account sparked dissatisfaction in the crypto community, and the CEO promised to improve the product.

PANews reported on September 20 that NBA star Kevin Durant's agent, Rich Kleiman, and Durant previously revealed that he helped Durant buy Bitcoin, but the Bitcoin was locked in the Coinbase account because he forgot the account password, which subsequently attracted market attention. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong quickly responded and said that he had helped Durant restore the account. However, this move sparked discontent within the crypto community, with some noting that their Coinbase accounts had been locked for years and still unrecovered – the same problem, but a completely different solution. In response, Brian Armstrong posted on the X platform, stating that Coinbase prioritizes providing better customer support on both ends and pledged to improve its products to minimize issues and provide a faster, higher-quality experience when support is needed.PANews reported on September 20 that NBA star Kevin Durant's agent, Rich Kleiman, and Durant previously revealed that he helped Durant buy Bitcoin, but the Bitcoin was locked in the Coinbase account because he forgot the account password, which subsequently attracted market attention. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong quickly responded and said that he had helped Durant restore the account. However, this move sparked discontent within the crypto community, with some noting that their Coinbase accounts had been locked for years and still unrecovered – the same problem, but a completely different solution. In response, Brian Armstrong posted on the X platform, stating that Coinbase prioritizes providing better customer support on both ends and pledged to improve its products to minimize issues and provide a faster, higher-quality experience when support is needed.

Par : PANews
2025/09/20 09:39
PANews reported on September 20 that NBA star Kevin Durant's agent, Rich Kleiman, and Durant previously revealed that he helped Durant buy Bitcoin, but the Bitcoin was locked in the Coinbase account because he forgot the account password, which subsequently attracted market attention. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong quickly responded and said that he had helped Durant restore the account.

However, this move sparked discontent within the crypto community, with some noting that their Coinbase accounts had been locked for years and still unrecovered – the same problem, but a completely different solution. In response, Brian Armstrong posted on the X platform, stating that Coinbase prioritizes providing better customer support on both ends and pledged to improve its products to minimize issues and provide a faster, higher-quality experience when support is needed.

Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 16:43
