Coinbase’s US Training & Citizenship Rule To Thwart North Korean Threat

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/23 08:00
Wink
LIKE$0,01306+%9,20

In the face of rising prices and renewed interest in the cryptocurrency market, North Korean hackers are intensifying their illicit activities, specifically targeting exchanges like Coinbase. CEO Brian Armstrong revealed that the company has had to adapt its policies significantly to counteract these threats from North Korea.

Coinbase CEO Warns Of North Korean IT Workers 

Armstrong highlighted the alarming trend of North Korean information technology (IT) workers attempting to exploit Coinbase’s remote work policy to gain employment and access sensitive systems within the exchange. 

He noted that the threat posed by these hackers is escalating, reflecting a continuous influx of new talent emerging from North Korea. “It feels like there’s 500 new people graduating every quarter from some kind of school they have,” Armstrong remarked.

In response to these security concerns, Coinbase has mandated that all employees travel to the United States for in-person orientation. Additionally, anyone with access to sensitive information must be a US citizen and undergo fingerprinting.

The FBI recently issued an updated warning regarding North Korean IT workers who engage with private companies to generate illicit revenue for the regime. 

These workers reportedly collaborate with both “witting and unwitting” accomplices in the US, facilitating their activities by reshipping company laptops, attending virtual interviews on behalf of North Korean candidates, and even setting up front businesses. 

New Facility In Charlotte And Stricter Employee Controls

To further secure its hiring processes, the crypto exchange has implemented measures such as requiring prospective employees to activate their cameras during interviews. This step is intended to ensure that candidates are genuine and not being coached or manipulated by external forces. 

Armstrong emphasized that the need for rigorous security protocols has led Coinbase to enhance its customer support operations, particularly with the establishment of a new facility in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Armstrong also pointed out the increasing importance of verifying physical presence in an era characterized by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology. He noted that as the stakes in cybersecurity rise, certain aspects of remote work may need to be reevaluated.

In addition to external threats, Coinbase is actively working to mitigate internal risks. Armstrong mentioned that malicious actors have offered significant bribes to customer service agents in exchange for sensitive information. 

To combat this, Coinbase has implemented strict controls over the information its employees can access and has made it clear that any violations will have serious consequences. 

Armstrong stated, “When we catch people, we don’t walk them out the door; they go to jail.” He reiterated that no amount of money is worth the risk of losing one’s freedom.

Coinbase

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

With mobile-first adoption and rising economic pressure, financial power is becoming more democratized by technology.
Moonveil
MORE$0,10035-%1,47
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003552+%2,95
THINK Token
THINK$0,01874+%1,46
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/21 17:05
Partager
A comprehensive look at crypto venture capital, a list of 10 types of crypto venture capital and classic rhetoric

A comprehensive look at crypto venture capital, a list of 10 types of crypto venture capital and classic rhetoric

“I used to work for a traditional financial company,” “Please work with my marketing agency,” “I want a reply within 24 hours.”
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 15:49
Partager
Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

PANews reported on August 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in BTC, HYPE, PUMP and YZY, and only holds a long position in ETH (25x), with a floating profit of US$3.12 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$115.703,14+%2,18
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44+%6,40
pump.fun
PUMP$0,003176+%11,75
Partager
PANews2025/08/23 08:59
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

A comprehensive look at crypto venture capital, a list of 10 types of crypto venture capital and classic rhetoric

Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

The defunct NFT lending platform Parallel Finance charged users $500 in withdrawal fees for not withdrawing their funds in time.

Bitcoiners’ skepticism over institutions isn't going away: Preston Pysh