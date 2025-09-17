CoinDesk 20 Performance Update: Avalanche (AVAX) Gains 4.6% as Index Moves Higher

CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.

The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4267.12, up 0.7% (+27.81) since 4 p.m. ET on Monday.

Eighteen of 20 assets is trading higher.

Leaders: AVAX (+4.6%) and NEAR (+2.9%).

Laggards: AAVE (-0.9%) and BCH (-0.2%).

The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.

