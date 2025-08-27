CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.

The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4031.21, down 0.6% (-25.46) since 4 p.m. ET on Monday.

Eleven of the 20 assets are trading higher.

Leaders: AAVE (+4.3%) and FIL (+2.3%).

Laggards: BCH (-2.8%) and ADA (-1.8%).

The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/08/26/coindesk-20-performance-update-bitcoin-cash-bch-drops-2-8-leading-index-lower