CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.

The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4005.12, down 1.4% (-55.83) since 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Seven of 20 assets are trading higher.

Leaders: AAVE (+1.2%) and BCH (-0.2%).

Laggards: SUI (-3.9%) and XLM (-2.5%).

The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/08/21/coindesk-20-performance-update-sui-drops-3-9-leading-index-lower-from-wednesday