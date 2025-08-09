CoinDesk Data: TRON Surpasses $600B in Monthly Stablecoin Transfers

This content is provided by a sponsor.



PRESS RELEASE.

Geneva, Switzerland – August 9th, 2025 – CoinDesk Data, the institutional research and analytics arm of CoinDesk, a leading media outlet in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry, has published a comprehensive protocol report on TRON. The report offers a detailed analysis of TRON’s performance in the first half of 2025, highlighting its continued leadership in stablecoin settlements, rapid user growth, and increasing influence on global financial inclusion.

The Protocol Research Report: TRON Network examines how TRON’s innovative bandwidth and energy model enables near feeless transactions, while its Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus, secured by 27 Super Representatives, enables high throughput of up to 2,000 transactions per second. The findings reaffirm TRON’s status as the leading settlement layer for stablecoins, facilitating the majority of peer-to-peer on-chain transactions across key regions including Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

Key Insights from CoinDesk:

USDT currently represents 61% of the global stablecoin market capitalization, with 50% of all USDT currently on Tron, highlighting the crucial role of the chain within the stablecoin sector.

A breakdown of USDT transaction sizes on TRON reveals that the majority are lower-value transfers, reflecting strong usage among retail users and remittance-focused entities. Around 60% of all USDT transactions on TRON are under $1,000, indicating strong adoption among everyday users and high-frequency transaction patterns.

Data from 31 stablecoin payment companies found that TRON was the most-used blockchain for stablecoin transfers in 35 of the 50 countries included in the analysis.

The research findings reaffirm TRON’s successful evolution into a core component of global financial infrastructure, combining technical sophistication with real-world utility to serve millions of users worldwide. With its demonstrated capacity to process high transaction volumes while remaining accessible and cost-effective, TRON continues to lead in expanding access to digital financial services and positioning blockchain as a practical alternative to traditional payment systems.

Read the full report from Coindesk here.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether ( USDT) stablecoin, exceeding $82 billion. As of August 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 323 million in total user accounts, more than 11 billion in total transactions, and over $26 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN.



