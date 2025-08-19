CoinFerenceX Decentralized Web3 Summit to be held in Singapore at the end of September

Par : Incrypted
2025/08/19
  • CoinFerenceX Decentralized Web3 Summit will be held in Singapore on September 29-30.
  • The organizers position it as the largest industry event.
  • Basic tickets are available for free.

CoinFerenceX Decentralized Web3 Summit, a two-day event that is expected to attract more than 25,000 executives, will take place in Singapore on September 29-30, 2025. This is according to a release provided by Incrypted.

According to the organizers, CoinFerenceX Decentralized Web3 Summit is where developers, investors and blockchain visionaries will come together with to exchange ideas, network and work together to realize the full potential of Web3.

The event will bring together over 150 industry experts, over 750 startups and 7,500 attendees from 50 countries.

As the organizers pointed out, this event is one of a kind. This is primarily because they are not the only beneficiaries of the event. Industry companies take part in its preparation and count on real benefits.

This has directly influenced the expert line-up of speakers and invited guests. Event participants will have access to innovations and important information provided by people at the forefront of industry development.

The event will take place on September 29-30, 2025 in Singapore. It will feature more than 100 booths. The event will be attended by over 250 venture capitalists. The list of event partners includes more than 400 names, making CoinFerenceX Decentralized Web3 Summit potentially the largest Web3 summit to bring together founders, investors, developers and regulators under one roof.

Some of the key topics at the event include: green blockchain, mining, gaming, DeFi 2.0, regulation and compliance, and other industry-related issues.

Tickets for the event are divided into three categories:

  • free – available to all attendees and give access to keynote sessions, speakers and booths;
  • premium – give access to a higher level of interaction, workshops and presentations in the presence of carefully selected experts;
  • VIP – priority entry, best seats, opportunity to interact directly with investors.

You can purchase a ticket on the event’s official website.

As noted by the organizers, CoinFerenceX Decentralized Web3 Summit is a fully community-focused event. Participants will have more than 30 hours of innovative discussions, productive workshops and panel discussions presented by blockchain industry leaders and experts.

