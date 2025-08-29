Coinfest Asia 2025 Draws 10,000 Attendees to World’s Largest Crypto Festival — 2026 Set to Be Even Bigger

Coinfest Asia 2025 transformed Bali’s Nuanu Creative City into the world’s largest crypto festival, attracting over 10,000 participants from 90+ countries. Across two days, the event combined 300+ speakers, 100+ sessions, and 100+ side events with immersive activities, live music, Balinese cultural showcases, and many more. More than a conference, Coinfest Asia felt like a crypto celebration—where innovation meets adoption and Web3 came alive on the island.
