Coinfest Asia 2025, the world’s largest crypto festival, officially opened at Nuanu Creative City in Bali, bringing together 10,000 attendees from more than 90 countries. With 300 speakers and 100 side events, the opening day underscored Southeast Asia’s role as a key driver of Web3 adoption, blending industry insights, culture, and community into one immersive experience.
L’article Coinfest Asia 2025 Unites 10,000 Crypto Enthusiasts in Bali as the World’s Largest Crypto Festival est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.