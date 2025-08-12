Coingecko Co-founders are optimistic about Moonbirds' next target price of 10 ETH. Moonbirds has risen 24.7% in the past 24 hours.

PANews reported on August 12 that Coingecko co-founder and COO Bobby Ong said that he recommended the NFT project to the team when the price of Moonbirds was 0.7 ETH, and set the first target price at 2.5 ETH.

He believes Moonbirds will see a turnaround under new leader Spencer, and claims it could become a successful community takeover case, comparable to Pudgy Penguins. Ong noted that Moonbirds peaked at nearly 40 ETH, and if the NFT market rebounds and Spencer is committed to surpassing that all-time high, the project has enormous potential. He projects a target price of 10 ETH and believes the price could climb further if the team begins to launch tokens.

According to Coingecko data, Moonbirds' floor price is currently 2.88 ETH, with a 24-hour increase of 24.7%, making it the tenth largest NFT project by market value.