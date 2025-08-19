Coingecko shuffles executive leadership, what does it mean?

Crypto.news
2025/08/19 21:53
Cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko is undergoing a leadership transition as it moves to build a more structured executive team.

Summary
  • CoinGecko has announced an internal leadership restructure, transitioning from a founder-led model to a structured executive team.
  • The team has named co-founder and former COO Bobby Ong its new CEO.
  • Leadership changes suggest broader operational expansion, indicating the company is preparing for growth.

According to an Aug. 18 announcement, Coingecko has made changes to its leadership structure, shuffling executive roles and making new appointments.

Part of the adjustments include naming co-founder Bobby Ong as CEO. Ong previously served as the company’s chief operations officer, shaping its business and operational strategy. The self-taught programmer and author packs several years of experience from past roles such as Digital Marketing Manager and a research fellow at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, as described on his official LinkedIn profile.

While precise roles and responsibilities are not public knowledge, Ong appears poised to shift the company’s focus towards a new marketing-focused system of crypto industry analytics.

With the new appointment, co-founder TM Lee, who previously served as CEO, will move into the newly created role of President. This marks the first time CoinGecko has appointed a President, marking a shift from its previous founder-led structure. Though Coingecko does not yet have a formal board of directors, the creation of the role suggests that it may be looking to venture into that.

Lee will now oversee the company’s long-term product vision and lead research and development initiatives, focusing on innovation and ensuring the platform stays at the forefront of crypto analytics.

Other key changes include former Head of Engineering Cedric Chan stepping into the role of Chief Technology Officer, tasked with upgrading technical infrastructure and scaling systems. The reshuffle also sees Xingyi Ho take on the role of Head of Product. Previously Head of Growth, Ho will drive product strategy and enhance offerings to ensure the platform continues to meet evolving user needs.

CoinGecko noted that the leadership changes come as the company gears up to expand its capabilities, suggesting that a broader operational shift may be on the horizon.

Coingecko ‘2.0’ coming post leadership shake-up?

The shift from a founder-led system to a more structured executive team could point to efforts to scale operations and strengthen market position.

Founded in 2014, CoinGecko currently operates a business model that focuses on providing real-time crypto data. It is one of the most widely used crypto API services globally, powering thousands of websites, apps, and crypto projects. While the exact number of API users is not officially published, the CoinGecko API serves data for millions of requests daily and powers data in platforms like crypto.news, Statista, Paal AI, and 0xLoky, which reported a 60% increase in user growth after integrating CoinGecko’s API.

With the change, the new executives are expected to implement advanced features, including artificial intelligence, per analysts, suggesting the company is evolving to keep pace with crypto and broader tech industry developments. 

Crucially, CoinGecko’s 10 million monthly user base and 200 million monthly page views is ahead of CoinMarketCap’s estimated 115 million, highlighting the competitive pressure it faces. This may be another key reason for the recent leadership shuffle.

Still, CoinGecko remains a top crypto data source, and its new leadership could help target growth and strengthen its market position.

