CoinLobster Live: Combined Ethereum Trades

Real-time visibility into every swap happening on Ethereum.

Today we’re launching our new Live Combined Ethereum DeFi Trades tool to help traders monitor Uniswap activity in real-time.

Press enter or click to view image in full size

Why build another tool?

Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem moves fast — thousands of swaps per hour, new tokens launching every day, whales entering and exiting positions without warning. You can track trades on Etherscan or Uniswap token explorers, but it’s fragmented and slow.

That’s why we built the CoinLobster Ethereum Trades feed — to pull all trades together into a single real-time dashboard, so you can see what’s happening across Uniswap at a glance.

Etherscan Latest TransactionsUniswap Token Explorer

What does it track?

The tool processes live swap data for Ethereum-based DEX trades (Uniswap for now), and aggregates it into clear, trader-friendly views:

1. Total trades, volume, and buy/sell ratio for the day

2. Real-time feed of every trade with token, amount, trader, and tx hash

3. Top traders by daily volume

4. Hot tokens with the most activity

5. Whale trades (10 ETH+) flagged automatically

6. Token categories like High Volume or New Launch

What can I use it for?

Depending on your style, there are many use cases:

1. Spot whale moves as they happen

Seeing their buys and sells in real time helps you react quickly, whether that means joining a momentum move early or stepping back before the market turns.

2. Track new tokens launching on-chain

Many new projects start trading directly on-chain before they appear on exchanges. By tracking these launches as they happen, you can discover emerging tokens early, while also applying filters to avoid scams or illiquid pairs.

3. Identify which tokens are trending in volume and swaps

Volume and swap activity often reveal where trader attention is focused. Tokens with rising activity tend to have deeper liquidity and stronger price momentum, making it easier to enter and exit positions without getting stuck.

4. See which wallets are consistently winning

Not all traders succeed consistently, but some wallets demonstrate steady profits over time. Tracking these wallets can reveal which strategies work across different market conditions and help you separate genuine signals from noise. With CoinLobster’s paid copy trading feature, you can go one step further — not just watching profitable wallets, but automatically mirroring their trades in real time.

5. Monitor live market flow without refreshing a dozen tabs

Instead of juggling multiple explorers and dashboards, the Combined Ethereum Trades feed brings everything into one real-time view. This makes it easier to keep track of the overall flow of the market, spot opportunities faster, and cut down on distractions.

Below we highlight a few of the things you can do — but we trust you’ll find your own edge once you start using it.

Q: How do I see which tokens are hot today?

A: The “Hot Tokens” section highlights tokens with unusually high ETH inflows. If whales are piling into something, you’ll see it here in real time.

Q: How can I focus only on the trades that matter to me?

A: Use the filters. You can set minimum trade sizes, choose to see only buys or sells, filter by token symbol, or even set a whale threshold to only display large moves. This makes it easy to cut through noise and zero in on the signals that fit your strategy.

Q: Why only Uniswap right now?

A: Uniswap is still the dominant DEX on Ethereum and the best place to start. But this is just the beginning — we’re already working on integrating other protocols and networks (Arbitrum, Base, Solana, etc.) to give an even broader view of on-chain trading.

To be continued…

If you haven’t tried it yet, check out the CoinLobster Live Combined Ethereum Trades tool today!

👉 CoinLobster.com/defi

We’ve got many other features planned and would love your feedback — drop a comment here or tweet us at @CoinLobster with what you’d like to see next.

CoinLobster Live: Combined Ethereum Trades was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

