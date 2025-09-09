CoinShares To Go Public In US Through $1.2B Merger With Vine Hill

2025/09/09
European asset manager CoinShares has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Vine Hill Capital Investment, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

CoinShares announced Monday that the company will be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the US through the deal. This will allow investors to participate directly in trading CoinShares stocks, fueling its global expansion plans. 

A SPAC is a publicly traded shell company created with the sole purpose of merging with or acquiring an existing company. This allows a company to go public without going through the traditional initial public offering (IPO) process. 

The agreement values CoinShares at $1.2 billion before the new investment, marking a significant step in the company’s push into the US. 

US listing to capture demand in the largest ETP market

“This transaction represents far more than a change of listing venue from Sweden to the United States,” said CoinShares co-founder and CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti, adding that it signals a transition for CoinShares aiming to accelerate its ambition for global leadership. 

Mognetti added that the move allows CoinShares to capture demand in “the world’s largest asset management market.”

CoinShares manages about $10 billion in assets, ranking as the fourth-largest provider of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) after BlackRock, Grayscale and Fidelity. In Europe, it leads the market with a 34% share of assets under management (AUM). 

On Aug. 29, CoinShares posted $32.4 million in profits in the second quarter of 2025. The company also reported a 26% increase in its AUM to $3.46 billion. The company attributed its quarterly growth to the appreciation of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). 

CoinShares US merger expected to close later in 2025

The merger is also supported by a $50 million anchor investment from an institutional backer. The funds are expected to give the company fresh capital and broader access to US investors. 

“The case for digital assets as an investment class and blockchain as a transformative technology has reached a decisive inflection point and can no longer be ignored. There is no going back,” Mognetti said. 

The merger, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, is expected to close later in 2025. 

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/coinshares-us-1-2b-merger-vine-hill?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

