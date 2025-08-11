CoinShares: US 401(k) approval drives $572 million in weekly net inflows into digital asset funds

PANews reported on August 11th that according to CoinShares , digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $ 572 million this week, driven by the US government's move to allow 401(k) retirement plans to invest in crypto assets. Ethereum ETPs attracted $ 268 million, bringing their year-to-date inflows to $ 8.2 billion, raising assets under management to $ 32.6 billion, an 82% year-to-date increase. Bitcoin also saw a net inflow of $ 260 million. Solana , XRP , and Near saw inflows of $ 21.8 million, $ 18.4 million, and $ 10.1 million, respectively. The United States and Canada saw net inflows of $ 608 million and $ 16.5 million, respectively, while Europe saw a net outflow of $ 54.3 million.