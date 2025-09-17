Cointelegraph's new direction: An open letter to the crypto industry

The largest crypto media outlet in the world is changing its focus, with a view to celebrating the people, projects and philosophies that are changing our collective future.

At Cointelegraph, we’ve spent the last 13 years documenting the incredible rise of blockchain, crypto and Web3.

From the days when crypto was discussed in obscure forums to today’s global headlines and multibillion dollar innovations, we’ve reported on the industry without bias or favor.

But as our industry matures, so must the way we cover it.

