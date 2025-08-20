Cold Wallet Leads With $6.2M Presale While ChainLink and Ethereum Strengthen Long-Term Outlook

2025/08/20 02:00
Success in digital assets often comes down to timing. Projects that move early can set standards before larger players catch up. ChainLink’s latest breakout points to renewed strength in its long-term chart, while Ethereum’s updated forecasts highlight confidence in its future role. Cold Wallet’s presale, however, is carving out its own path by merging privacy-first features with rewards that grow through daily activity.

With the presale raising $6.2 million in Stage 18, priced at $0.00998 per CWT and targeting $0.3517 at launch, the upside is creating fresh debate over what crypto to buy now for both safety and strong returns.

First-Mover Advantage: Cold Wallet Blends Security and Rewards

Cold Wallet is positioning itself as one of the first non-custodial wallets to embed a rewards structure directly into its core design. At a time when security breaches and regulatory demands for user data are mounting, the wallet’s focus on privacy-first features offers a meaningful edge. By moving early, Cold Wallet has the chance to set the tone for how self-custody wallets operate in the future, giving it a head start before larger competitors respond.

The model is straightforward but distinct. Every action on-chain, from gas payments to swaps to on/off-ramp transfers, produces cashback in CWT. The more coins held, the greater the percentage of cashback earned, reaching as high as full refunds on gas fees. Unlike staking or complex lockups, these rewards are immediate and easy to access.

The presale’s current figures underline the traction. With $6.2 million secured in Stage 18, priced at $0.00998, the coin’s planned listing at $0.3517 represents a built-in 35x+ gap for early buyers.

Beyond presale numbers, Cold Wallet’s mix of privacy safeguards and usable rewards gives it lasting appeal. If adoption accelerates while major rivals are still adapting, the project could secure a dominant role as the wallet of choice for those who want both safety and value.

ChainLink Breakout Builds Momentum for LINK

After spending over four years inside a consolidation range, ChainLink has broken out decisively, reigniting interest in the LINK token. Technical charts confirm the move, with the breakout pushing beyond long-standing resistance that had contained price action since 2020.

Analysts point to increasing whale activity, steady accumulation by long-term holders, and shrinking balances on exchanges as the main catalysts. These factors suggest a supply squeeze that could support further upside.

Momentum indicators such as RSI and MACD remain supportive, with analysts now eyeing price levels above $24 as the next key resistance. The renewed trend gives LINK a stronger profile for those evaluating the best crypto available, especially as on-chain usage expands and partnerships continue to grow.

Ethereum Forecast Revised Higher by Standard Chartered

Ethereum remains central to the digital economy, and recent forecasts only add to its strength. Standard Chartered has raised its price projection for ETH to $7,500 by the end of 2025, up from its earlier $4,000 view. The bank also sees potential for ETH to reach $25,000 by 2028.

Backing this outlook are heavy institutional inflows. Reports show that treasuries, ETFs, and corporate players have secured about 3.8% of the total ETH supply since June. This trend reduces available supply on the market, creating a supportive backdrop for higher prices.

Regulatory clarity is another factor. The GENIUS Act has introduced guidelines for stablecoins, a category responsible for significant fee generation on Ethereum. Analysts expect stablecoin usage on ETH to expand by up to eightfold by 2028, increasing demand for the network’s native token and reinforcing its central role.

Positioning for Tomorrow’s Growth

Timing continues to drive outcomes in crypto markets. Cold Wallet illustrates how early-stage projects with real utility can create long-term advantages, particularly when they combine privacy-first security with usable cashback rewards. With $6.2 million raised in Stage 18 and a clear presale-to-listing gap, its appeal as the next choice in what crypto to buy now is strong.

At the same time, ChainLink’s breakout and Ethereum’s upgraded forecasts show that established names remain critical for diversified exposure. ChainLink offers momentum from its technical breakout, while Ethereum benefits from institutional interest and scaling progress.

For those weighing good crypto, the combination of Cold Wallet’s presale opportunity, ChainLink’s breakout momentum, and Ethereum’s long-term growth potential provides a balanced mix of security, utility, and expansion. Acting early on projects that align with adoption and demand trends could be the key to capturing higher returns in 2025 and beyond.

Explore Cold Wallet Now:

Presale: https://purchase.coldwallet.com/

Website: https://coldwallet.com/

X: https://x.com/coldwalletapp

Telegram: https://t.me/ColdWalletAppOfficial 

