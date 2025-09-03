Coldplay’s Biggest Hits Surge As The Band’s Historic Tour Nears Its End

2025/09/03 22:31
Six Coldplay classics reappear across U.K. charts as the band closes its Music of the Spheres World Tour, including “Viva La Vida,” “Clocks” and “Fix You.” LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 18: (L-R) Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Chris Martin, and Will Champion of Coldplay attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Getty Images for iHeartMedia

After more than three years, Coldplay is about to wrap its Music of the Spheres World Tour, the second-highest-grossing concert venture ever, and only the second in history to clear $1 billion dollars. The band is in London for multiple Wembley Stadium shows, which will finish on September 12. Excitement around the closing stretch is spilling onto the charts in the United Kingdom, as a wave of Coldplay smashes return and rise this frame.

“Viva La Vida” Surges Again

Half a dozen of the group’s best-known tunes find a home on at least one national tally, with several bouncing back on multiple lists — and one title reaches never-before-seen highs. “Viva La Vida” is the week’s standout when it comes to returns, as it reenters the Official Singles Sales chart at No. 62 and the Official Singles Downloads list at No. 58

At the same time, the symphonic track improves dramatically on consumption-based rankings, rising from No. 80 to No. 20 on the Official Singles chart and from No. 66 to No. 49 on the Official Streaming tally.

“Fix You” Becomes a Bestseller Again

“Fix You” also rocks back onto two sales-focused rosters in the U.K. The Coldplay cut reappears at No. 76 on the Official Singles Sales list and at No. 71 on the Official Singles Downloads chart.

“The Scientist” Bounds Back onto Two Charts

“The Scientist” manages a pair of exciting returns as well, joining both “Viva La Vida” and “Fix You” in doing so. The slowed-down tune is the lowest of the three, as it reenters at No. 96 on the Official Singles Sales chart and No. 93 on the Official Singles Downloads roster. “The Scientist” pushes nearly 20 spaces north on the streaming songs ranking.

“A Sky Full of Stars,” “Yellow” and “Clocks”

Three other cuts from the group reappear on a single ranking each. “A Sky Full of Stars” returns to the Official Streaming chart at No. 83. “Yellow” is back on the Official Singles Sales list at No. 66. “Clocks” squeaks back onto the Official Singles Downloads tally at No. 98.

Several Coldplay Songs Soar 60-Plus Spots

Beyond the group’s returns, several of these classics also surge on different rankings. “Yellow” and “Viva La Vida” both shoot 60 (or more) spaces on the Official Singles chart, the list of the most consumed songs in the U.K. Fellow favorites like “A Sky Full of Stars,” “Sparks” and, of course, “The Scientist” and “Viva La Vida,” all gain ground as well.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/03/coldplays-biggest-hits-surge-as-the-bands-historic-tour-nears-its-end/

