Coldplay’s Biggest Songs Soar As The Band’s Tour Wraps

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 22:06
Sidekick
K$0.143-9.14%
Threshold
T$0.01593+1.65%
Union
U$0.01036-0.19%
SIX
SIX$0.0214-0.18%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4015+0.86%

Coldplay scores three top 40 singles in the U.K. as “Yellow,” “Viva La Vida” and viral hit “Sparks” climb the Official Singles chart during the band’s Wembley Stadium run. MILAN, ITALY – JUNE 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Stadio San Siro, on June 25, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images for ABA)

Corbis via Getty Images

Coldplay hasn’t released a new single in almost a year. The band dropped “All My Love,” the final cut from Moon Music, in October 2024. Now they’re back in the United Kingdom, wrapping the Music of the Spheres World Tour — the second-highest-grossing concert trek of all time — with a historic Wembley Stadium run as the group returns to its home country.

With the spotlight back on Coldplay, sales and streams of the band’s albums and best-known tunes jump in the U.K., and the Grammy-winning act manages an impressive feat on the most important songs tally in the nation this frame.

Three Top 40 Hits for Coldplay

Coldplay claims three top 40 hits on the Official Singles chart, the main ranking of the most consumed songs in the U.K. blending sales and streams. The Official Charts Company caps each lead act at three concurrent entries, and the quartet fills its allotment easily.

“Yellow” and “Viva La Vida”

“Yellow,” the group’s signature tune – one of them, at least – sits at No. 19 on the Official Singles chart this week. “Viva La Vida” is just behind at No. 20. Both climb dramatically week-over-week, as “Yellow” rockets from No. 83, while “Viva La Vida” lifts from No. 80.

“Sparks” Reaches a New Peak

“Sparks,” an album cut from Coldplay’s debut full-length Parachutes, jumps to No. 22. It only improves by six spaces, but the song has been enjoying its own life after going viral. This week, “Sparks” reaches a new all-time peak on the nation’s marquee list.

“Sparks” Remains a Streaming Favorite

The momentum for the non-single carries over to the streaming-only ranking as well. “Sparks” rises on the Official Streaming chart from No. 67 to a new peak of No. 54 this frame.

“The Scientist,” “A Sky Full of Stars” and “Fix You”

“Sparks” isn’t the only older tune from Coldplay that’s present on the U.K. charts. Some of the band’s classics, like “The Scientist,” “A Sky Full of Stars,” “Fix You,” and “Clocks,” also appear this week, and most of them manage to live on several rankings at once.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/05/coldplays-biggest-songs-soar-as-the-bands-tour-wraps/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016006-4.61%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 22:19
Partager
SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

TLDR The SEC reported that nearly a year’s worth of text messages from Gary Gensler’s phone were permanently lost. The lost messages cover a critical period between October 2022 and September 2023, including key crypto discussions. The SEC blames weak technology practices for the data loss, including ignored alerts and poor backup procedures. A significant [...] The post SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing appeared first on CoinCentral.
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/05 21:49
Partager
BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

BMW is done sitting back while China floods the EV market. The German automaker just dropped the first of its next-gen models, the iX3 SUV, built under its new Neue Klasse platform. These guys are targeting Tesla and Chinese competitors like BYD and Xpeng directly. The debut came ahead of the Munich car show, where […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03815+5.47%
CAR
CAR$0.009833+3.19%
Wink
LIKE$0.011057+0.11%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 20:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

U.S. SEC claims tech failures led to loss of relevant Gensler texts

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List