Coldplay’s Only Album To Produce A No. 1 In The U.S. And U.K. Returns

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 22:58
Sidekick
K$0.1896+0.63%
Threshold
T$0.01645+2.04%
U
U$0.01105-6.35%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.5738+3.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10103-0.57%

Coldplay’s Viva La Vida debuts at No. 33 on the Official Vinyl Albums chart and No. 88 on the Official Album Sales list, more than a decade after its release. STANFORD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on Opening Night of the US leg of Music of the Spheres World Tour at Stanford Stadium on May 31, 2025 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Getty Images

By the time Coldplay released its fourth album Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends in the summer of 2008, the band was already regarded as a critical favorite and hugely successful when it came to sales. The full-length did manage to take the group to new heights, as it helped the pop-rockers score one of the biggest hits of that year and a first champion on both sides of the Atlantic.

As Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour heads to the United Kingdom to finish a historic run, the Grammy-winning project doesn’t just become a winner again in the U.K., but somehow manages to debut on multiple tallies — even though it sold incredibly well when it was brand new well over a decade ago.

Viva La Vida Debuts on Several Charts

Viva La Vida appears on three charts in the U.K., and it debuts on two of them. Coldplay’s set performs best on the Official Vinyl Albums list, where it gives the group another top 40 win as it enters at No. 33. The project also begins its time on the Official Album Sales ranking at No. 88.

Coldplay’s Tenth Vinyl Chart Win

Coldplay scores its milestone tenth appearance on the Official Vinyl Albums chart as Viva La Vida arrives. The group is now up to 13 placements on the Official Album Sales tally. The band has not scored a new win on either roster since October of last year, when Moon Music opened at No. 1.

Viva La Vida Also Manages to Return

As Viva La Vida debuts on a pair of tallies it never reached during its lifetime, the set also finds its way back to another roster. Viva La Vida reenters the Official Physical Albums chart at No. 83. Back in 2008, Viva La Vida opened at No. 1 and quickly racked up five stays at the summit. The Coldplay favorite has earned 79 turns somewhere on the tally, but it hasn’t been found on the Official Physical Albums ranking since September 2012.

“Violet Hill” and “Viva La Vida”

Viva La Vida was an instant No. 1 in many countries, including in the U.K., where it brought Coldplay back to the top spot on the Official Albums chart. Lead single “Violet Hill” hit No. 8 in the U.K., while title track “Viva La Vida” became a No. 1 smash not just in England but also in America.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/27/coldplays-only-album-to-produce-a-no-1-in-the-us-and-uk-returns/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

TLDR Webull has launched crypto trading services in Australia, offering 240 cryptocurrencies. The company partnered with Coinbase Prime to provide a wide range of digital assets. Webull reintroduced crypto trading in the US earlier this week after exiting the market in 2023. The Australian launch reflects Webull’s strategy to expand its crypto offerings in key [...] The post Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry appeared first on CoinCentral.
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/27 23:54
Partager
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
U
U$0.01105-2.81%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017184+5.87%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.065+5.86%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
Partager
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009446-0.11%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003114+9.99%
MAY
MAY$0.04498+0.64%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

From Zero to Crypto Hero in 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces a Free Gamified Crash Course

7 Best Crypto Coins To Buy Now: 5000x Potential Hidden in These Explosive Goldmines