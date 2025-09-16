Collect&Exchange SaaS Launches Accelerated White Label Deployment

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/16 01:01
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004153+0.43%
Major
MAJOR$0.15969-5.11%

Collect&Exchange, an international fintech group, has announced a major update to its SaaS platform for launching White Label crypto exchanges and payment solutions. The highlight of this release is the ability to deploy fully functional infrastructure in just a few days — eliminating the need for months of development and complex integrations.

The cryptocurrency and fintech markets are evolving at an unprecedented pace. Companies no longer have the luxury of spending months building their own products from scratch. Competition is intense, new players enter the market every week, and clients demand convenient, flexible, and secure solutions “here and now.” The latest version of Collect&Exchange SaaS was created to address exactly this need.

Global market context

White Label solutions have become one of the most sought-after segments in fintech and crypto. According to reports from PwC and Deloitte, the B2B digital asset solutions market is growing steadily: companies are increasingly looking for ready-made platforms that enable faster time-to-market, cost reduction, and scalable business operations without long IT projects.

With the upgraded platform, businesses can now launch their own crypto and fiat solutions almost “out of the box.” The system covers all critical requirements — from AML/KYC/KYB compliance to integrations with banks and crypto services. At the same time, companies using the White Label model retain full control: they can brand the interface, define their own products, and manage client relationships the way they want.

Real-world use cases

For instance, one marketplace in Asia launched its crypto payment module via the SaaS platform in under a week, cutting transaction costs by 30%. Another European financial aggregator integrated crypto and fiat solutions simultaneously for its clients, increasing payment processing speed and expanding its service portfolio without additional IT resources.

“We consider time as the new currency of success. In the past, companies could afford long IT projects, but today the market requires speed and ready-made infrastructure. With Collect&Exchange SaaS, our partners can launch their own crypto platforms in just a matter of days, without compromising on security or user experience,” said Vladimir Belikov, CTO of Collect&Exchange.

Unlike custom-built solutions that demand extensive development, testing, and ongoing maintenance, Collect&Exchange’s White Label SaaS takes over the technical and operational backbone. Clients are free to focus on what really matters — business growth, marketing, customer relationships, and service expansion.

Regulatory compliance

Collect&Exchange SaaS fully addresses global AML/KYC/KYB requirements, enabling clients to operate safely across multiple jurisdictions. This capability is critical for companies seeking to scale their offerings without encountering regulatory delays or compliance risks.

A critical part of the update was a redesigned architecture that ensures scalability. The system now distributes loads more efficiently, allowing transaction volumes and user numbers to grow without slowing down performance. Enhanced data protection, aligned with international information security standards, was also introduced, along with optimized compliance processes.

Another milestone in this release is a streamlined onboarding process. Previously, integration could take weeks and required technical effort from the client. Now, the procedure is reduced to a minimum: core modules and configurations are immediately available. This empowers businesses to bring new products to market faster and respond more effectively to customer demand.

Collect&Exchange SaaS is already being used by companies in multiple regions — from marketplaces and brokers to fintech startups and payment aggregators. Each of them benefits not only from an expanded service portfolio but also from the ability to strengthen their market position in an environment where speed of execution has become the defining factor.

“For us, this is more than just a technical update — it is part of our philosophy of continuous improvement,” added Vladimir Belikov. “We are building a product that allows companies to stay confident in a constantly changing market. Today it’s about accelerated White Label deployment; tomorrow it will be new tools for scaling and customization. We evolve together with our clients, and for our clients.”The upgraded Collect&Exchange SaaS under the brand CryptoExchangeSaaS is available now. The company invites partners to join those already choosing speed, reliability, and innovation in digital asset infrastructure.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, on the 19th local time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the information it had
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+6.80%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:46
Partager
Tom Lee's BitMine Crosses $10B in Holdings

Tom Lee's BitMine Crosses $10B in Holdings

Tom Less is more than 1/3 of the way to his goal of owning 5% of ETH's circulating supply.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08565-10.45%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000281-1.05%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.549-0.06%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/16 01:39
Partager
Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+6.80%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 14:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

Tom Lee's BitMine Crosses $10B in Holdings

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Strive Bitcoin Buys: Unveiling a Massive $950M Capital Plan for Growth

Pro-Crypto Super PAC Unleashes Massive $100M War Chest for US Elections