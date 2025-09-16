Collect&Exchange SaaS Launches Accelerated White Label Deployment

Collect&Exchange, an international fintech group, has announced a major update to its SaaS platform for launching White Label crypto exchanges and payment solutions. The highlight of this release is the ability to deploy fully functional infrastructure in just a few days — eliminating the need for months of development and complex integrations.

The cryptocurrency and fintech markets are evolving at an unprecedented pace. Companies no longer have the luxury of spending months building their own products from scratch. Competition is intense, new players enter the market every week, and clients demand convenient, flexible, and secure solutions “here and now.” The latest version of Collect&Exchange SaaS was created to address exactly this need.

Global market context

White Label solutions have become one of the most sought-after segments in fintech and crypto. According to reports from PwC and Deloitte, the B2B digital asset solutions market is growing steadily: companies are increasingly looking for ready-made platforms that enable faster time-to-market, cost reduction, and scalable business operations without long IT projects.

With the upgraded platform, businesses can now launch their own crypto and fiat solutions almost “out of the box.” The system covers all critical requirements — from AML/KYC/KYB compliance to integrations with banks and crypto services. At the same time, companies using the White Label model retain full control: they can brand the interface, define their own products, and manage client relationships the way they want.

Real-world use cases

For instance, one marketplace in Asia launched its crypto payment module via the SaaS platform in under a week, cutting transaction costs by 30%. Another European financial aggregator integrated crypto and fiat solutions simultaneously for its clients, increasing payment processing speed and expanding its service portfolio without additional IT resources.

“We consider time as the new currency of success. In the past, companies could afford long IT projects, but today the market requires speed and ready-made infrastructure. With Collect&Exchange SaaS, our partners can launch their own crypto platforms in just a matter of days, without compromising on security or user experience,” said Vladimir Belikov, CTO of Collect&Exchange.

Unlike custom-built solutions that demand extensive development, testing, and ongoing maintenance, Collect&Exchange’s White Label SaaS takes over the technical and operational backbone. Clients are free to focus on what really matters — business growth, marketing, customer relationships, and service expansion.

Regulatory compliance

Collect&Exchange SaaS fully addresses global AML/KYC/KYB requirements, enabling clients to operate safely across multiple jurisdictions. This capability is critical for companies seeking to scale their offerings without encountering regulatory delays or compliance risks.

A critical part of the update was a redesigned architecture that ensures scalability. The system now distributes loads more efficiently, allowing transaction volumes and user numbers to grow without slowing down performance. Enhanced data protection, aligned with international information security standards, was also introduced, along with optimized compliance processes.

Another milestone in this release is a streamlined onboarding process. Previously, integration could take weeks and required technical effort from the client. Now, the procedure is reduced to a minimum: core modules and configurations are immediately available. This empowers businesses to bring new products to market faster and respond more effectively to customer demand.

Collect&Exchange SaaS is already being used by companies in multiple regions — from marketplaces and brokers to fintech startups and payment aggregators. Each of them benefits not only from an expanded service portfolio but also from the ability to strengthen their market position in an environment where speed of execution has become the defining factor.

“For us, this is more than just a technical update — it is part of our philosophy of continuous improvement,” added Vladimir Belikov. “We are building a product that allows companies to stay confident in a constantly changing market. Today it’s about accelerated White Label deployment; tomorrow it will be new tools for scaling and customization. We evolve together with our clients, and for our clients.”The upgraded Collect&Exchange SaaS under the brand CryptoExchangeSaaS is available now. The company invites partners to join those already choosing speed, reliability, and innovation in digital asset infrastructure.