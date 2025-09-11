Come And Knock On Their Door

UNITED STATES – FEBRUARY 26: THREE’S COMPANY – Joyce DeWitt, John Ritter and Suzanne Somers. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Fans of Three’s Company, get ready to revisit the classic chaos! On September 12, the Sunset Room in Hollywood will host a live reading of the season 7 episode “Going to Pot,” as part of the John Ritter Foundation from the Heart 2025 gala.

Tom Bergeron will narrate, with original cast members Priscilla Barnes (Terri Alden) and Richard Kline (Larry Dallas) joining Adam Devine as Jack Tripper, Kaley Cuoco as Janet Wood, Jason Alexander as Ralph Furley, and Reno Wilson as Sergeant Kent among others. Expect all the slapstick, misunderstandings, and saucy humor that made the show a ratings powerhouse.

Breaking New Ground

The premise behind Three’s Company – a single man, Jack Tripper (John Ritter), living platonically with two women, Janet (Joyce DeWitt) and Chrissy (Suzanne Somers) – was considered risqué at the time. Its mix of slapstick, double entendres, and misunderstandings set a new template for “saucy” sitcoms that could tackle adult situations while remaining accessible to mainstream audiences. By the numbers, it rose to as high as No. 2 for the season, finishing in the Top 10 in six of its eight seasons.

John Ritter Foundation from the Heart Gala

Can’t make it in person? Then catch the live stream on The John Ritter Foundation website or watch on-demand via Pluto TV. Ritter died in 2003 of an aortic dissection, and the gala will benefit the continuing work of the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health.

It’s your chance to knock on their door once more for a laughter-filled evening honoring one of TV’s most boundary-pushing sitcoms! After all, as the iconic theme song reminds us: life is a ball again, laughter is calling for you—down at our rendezvous. Three’s Company, too.

John Ritter Foundation From the Heart

