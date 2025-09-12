Comedy Central Pulls ‘South Park’ Season 27 Charlie Kirk Episode

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 02:41
Union
U$0.00949+2.04%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.757-0.23%
Vice
VICE$0.01968-3.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01599-4.43%
CHARLIE
CHARLIE$0.002304-34.17%

Cartman plays a Charlie Kirk-like podcaster in “South Park” Season 27, Episode 2.

Comedy Central/Paramount+

South Park cable home Comedy Central pulled South Park Season 27 Episode 2 from its lineup following the assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday.

South Park’s cable home, Comedy Central, pulled South Park Season 27 Episode 2 from its lineup following the political assassination of conservative political activist and podcaster Charlie Kirk on Wednesday.

Kirk was one of the right-wing subjects mocked on the Aug. 6 episode, titled Got a Nut. While the episode largely lampooned Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Vice President JD Vance, a secondary plot found Cartman and his fellow South Park Elementary student Clyde mimicking Kirk with their conservative podcasts. A South Park version of Kirk also appears in the episode.

ForbesWho Was Charlie Kirk? Trump Credited ‘Turning Point USA’ Founder With Swinging Youth VoteBy Sara Dorn

Kirk, who was 31, was shot to death during an outdoor Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday. Kirk founded the nonprofit youth organization Turning Point USA, where, among other activities, he would visit college campuses across the U.S. and challenge attendees to discussions about his right-wing ideologies. President Donald Trump credited Kirk with helping swing the youth vote during the 2024 general election.

Graphic videos circulated on social media of Kirk being shot in the neck during his “America Comeback Tour” event at UVA on Wednesday afternoon and Trump announced his death on his Truth Social account just hours after the attack. The FBI is still searching for a suspect in the shooting, but announced that investigators with the bureau have recovered a “high-powered rifle,” which they believe was used in the shooting.

Comedy Central pulled the Season 27, Episode 2 from its lineup yesterday, the New York Post and Newsweek reported. The Post said that Comedy Central did not issue a public statement about pulling the episode, “but confirmed to industry outlets that the episode was ‘temporarily pulled’ from its cable rotation.”

Charlie Kirk Didn’t Take Offense To The ‘South Park’ Episode That Mocked Him

South Park has largely been mocking the Trump Administration in its first four episodes during its 27th season, which began airing on Comedy Central on July 23.

As part of South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s new $1.5 billion deal with Paramount Global, the duo will create 50 new South Park episodes over the next five years. New episodes air Wednesdays on Comedy Central, but stream on Paramount Global’s streaming service Paramount+ the next day.

While the episode has been temporarily pulled from Comedy Central, the South Park episode featuring Charlie Kirk that debuted on Aug. 6 on the cable outlet remains on Paramount+.

In South Park Season 27, Episode 2, Cartman begins his podcast after he accuses South Clyde of stealing his brazen opinions.

In one scene, Charlie Kirk hands out the third annual “Charlie Kirk Award” to Clyde, who, in turn, is awarded a trophy and a trip to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-lago estate in Florida.

While Kristi Noem publicly criticized her portrayal in the episode, both Vice President JD Vance and Kirk took the South Park mockery in stride. Kirk even used a photo of Cartman for his avatar on his X account, according to the New York Post, and he posted a TikTok video where he called his scene “hilarious.” Later, Kirk told Fox News (via Newsweek) that being in the episode was a “badge of honor.”

Following Kirk’s death, his supporters flooded X with their criticisms of the episode.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/11/comedy-central-pulls-south-park-season-27-charlie-kirk-episode/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$21.344-11.82%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch

Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch

TLDR St. Cloud Financial Credit Union (SCFCU) in Minnesota plans to launch its own stablecoin, Cloud Dollar (CLDUSD), by Q4 2025. SCFCU’s stablecoin will be issued on the Metal Blockchain and integrated with the credit union’s banking system using DaLand CUSO’s Coin2Core software. The launch aims to lower transaction fees compared to traditional card networks [...] The post Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.09172+2.46%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.39859-1.17%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/12 02:28
Partager
Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

TLDR Avalanche Foundation is raising $1 billion to launch a digital asset treasury company. The funds will be used to purchase AVAX tokens at a discounted price. Hivemind Capital and Dragonfly Capital are leading the two major investment deals. The first deal worth $500 million is expected to finalize by the end of the month. [...] The post Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative appeared first on CoinCentral.
Avalanche
AVAX$28.93+1.18%
Major
MAJOR$0.16009+0.10%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/12 02:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch

Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

India Holds Back On Full Crypto Regulation Over Fears Of Systemic Risks

Secure 3200% ROI in Arctic Pablo Presale as Ripple Lawsuit Ends and Hyperliquid Goes $330B: Top New Crypto Coins to Invest in Now