Commerce Department Moves to Publish GDP Data on Blockchain

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told President Donald Trump and cabinet members on Aug. 26 that the Department of Commerce will begin publishing its official economic statistics, starting with gross domestic product, on a blockchain-based platform. “The Department of Commerce is going to start issuing its statistics on the blockchain, because you are the crypto president,” Lutnick said, adding that the agency is still ironing out technical details.

If implemented, the move would make Commerce the first federal body to distribute core economic indicators via a public ledger, a step officials say could increase transparency and guard against data manipulation. The initiative aligns with the Trump administration’s broader embrace of blockchain technology, though Lutnick did not specify which blockchain will be used or provide a launch timetable.

