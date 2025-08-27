Commerce Secretary Lutnick announces plans to issue US GDP statistics on blockchain

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 06:16
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005124+1.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.408+2.96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018763-0.60%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0363+2.10%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01868+1.57%

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced the Department of Commerce will begin issuing GDP and other economic statistics on blockchain during a White House cabinet meeting on Aug. 26.

Positioning the technology as a government-wide data distribution tool, Lutnick told President Donald Trump:

Lutnick said the Commerce Department plans to make blockchain-based statistics “available for the entire government” while working through implementation details.

The announcement represents the most prominent federal blockchain deployment under the Trump administration’s crypto-friendly policies.

Existing federal programs

The Commerce initiative builds on existing blockchain pilots across federal agencies.

Treasury tested a grant distribution system using blockchain to track drawdowns with automatic reconciliation and audit trails, though it never launched publicly.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission operates a pilot program evaluating tokenized collateral and stablecoin-based financial transactions in regulated markets.

At the same time, the Small Business Administration has evaluated blockchain for monitoring fraud and performance metrics in loan programs, according to Government Accountability Office reports.

The Department of Defense and Homeland Security are exploring the use of blockchain for parts tracking, supply chain authentication, and digital documentation.

The Navy and the Defense Logistics Agency collaborate with SIMBA Chain to track high-value parts through blockchain ledgers, thereby reducing manual data entry in defense supply chains.

Customs and Border Protection previously ran blockchain trials to verify intellectual property data on imports and spot counterfeit goods.

Congressional support

The blockchain push aligns with pending congressional legislation. The “Deploying American Blockchains Act of 2025,” sponsored by Rep. Kat Cammack and passed by the House on June 23, moved to the Senate on June 24.

The bill directs the Secretary of Commerce to promote US competitiveness in blockchain deployment and applications.

The legislation would establish a Commerce Department Blockchain Deployment Program and create advisory committees that include federal agencies, private sector representatives, and blockchain infrastructure operators.

The program would examine how federal agencies can benefit from distributed ledger technology while addressing concerns related to cybersecurity and regulatory compliance.

The Commerce Department’s GDP blockchain initiative represents the latest federal commitment to distributed ledger technology for core government functions.

Mentioned in this article
Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/commerce-secretary-lutnick-announces-plans-to-issue-us-gdp-statistics-on-blockchain/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31083+5.38%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.038-12.60%
PlugToken
PLUG$0.00003463-1.00%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Partager
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10151+1.64%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.14+1.42%
HAI
HAI$0.00983-1.64%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Partager
Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, a large-scale alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launches from Iran. Witnesses said that multiple explosions were heard in
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0606+2.02%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 12:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Medical Image Retrieval Needs a New Benchmark