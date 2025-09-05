Commerzbank: Digital currency is unlikely to replace gold, as the latter is "non-political"

Par : PANews
2025/09/05 20:15
PANews reported on September 5th that Thu Lan Nguyen, Head of FX and Commodities Research at Commerzbank, noted that the World Gold Council has proposed a new initiative to modernize the gold market, including the introduction of a digital form of gold. This initiative may be motivated by concerns that stablecoins and/or central bank digital currencies could become alternative investments to gold. However, in our view, these concerns are unfounded. Both stablecoins and central bank digital currencies are pegged to fiat currencies—stablecoins are backed by the US dollar, while central bank digital currencies are directly issued by central banks, effectively functioning like cash. Gold, on the other hand, is apolitical, meaning it is not issued by any central bank or other political institution. The total amount of gold is primarily determined by mine supply, which fluctuates slowly. For investors investing in gold to hedge against political risk, the convenience and cost-effectiveness of fiat currency transfers may not be a primary concern.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
PANews2025/09/05 20:19
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
PANews reported on September 5 that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that before the release of the employment report, the data retrieval tool on its website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.
PANews2025/09/05 20:04
