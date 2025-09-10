Compliance Issues Force Alt5 Sigma to Replace Eric Trump on Board

Fintech

Eric Trump’s anticipated appointment to the board of crypto platform Alt5 Sigma has been quietly sidelined.

A recent SEC filing revealed that Trump will serve only as a board observer, with World Liberty Financial co-founder Zak Folkman nominated as his replacement after Nasdaq raised compliance concerns.

Alt5 Sigma, which has close ties to World Liberty Financial (WLFI), said the adjustment followed consultations with Nasdaq to meet listing requirements, though it did not specify which rules were at issue.

Analysts point out Nasdaq’s demand for a majority of independent directors but remain puzzled as to why Trump’s candidacy was blocked while Folkman’s was permitted. Trump’s ongoing restrictions in New York courts technically do not apply here, since Alt5 Sigma is incorporated in Nevada.

WLFI, unveiled last year as a DeFi platform inspired by Donald Trump’s economic messaging, rolled out a $1.5 billion fundraising plan and introduced its own $WLFI token. The token grants governance rights but not equity, while a Trump-affiliated LLC retains a 38% stake and over 22 billion tokens, entitling it to future revenues.

Prices moved from $0.015 in the first round to $0.05 in the second, attracting accredited and overseas investors. Early backers recently won approval to sell portions of their holdings, though founders remain restricted.

The turbulence doesn’t end there. Alt5 Sigma disclosed in the same filing that a Rwandan court ordered the dissolution of its Canadian unit, citing illicit enrichment and money laundering, with $3.5 million in assets seized. The company is appealing, claiming it was defrauded. At the same time, the firm remains caught up in a U.S. bankruptcy case involving its former CFO, accused of concealing stock units in 2024.

Nasdaq’s decision to quietly block Trump’s board seat adds another layer of uncertainty to Alt5 Sigma and WLFI. With regulatory scrutiny, overseas legal troubles, and Trump family associations converging, investors are left questioning whether the project is a legitimate DeFi initiative or simply a compliance crisis in the making.

