Conceivable Life Sciences Raises $50 Million For AI Automation And Robotic Precision In IVF

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 23:02
Moonveil
MORE$0.08544-11.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016961-4.04%
Aura Network
AURA$0.004477+0.74%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003903+5.37%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1366-5.00%

The demand for IVF is surging globally.

getty

Conceivable Life Sciences has announced a $50 million Series A round to amplify its work and efforts to bring AI driven automation and advanced robotic precision to the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) space. The round will be led by numerous prominent investors including ARTIS ventures, Stride and ACME ventures.

Currently, the IVF lifecycle is an incredibly cumbersome and manually driven workflow which depends heavily on human experience, dexterity and vision. This often leads to a certain degree of inconsistency in outcomes and variability in the experience for families undertaking this already onerous process. In fact, the propensity for error is extremely stressful; the average cost per IVF cycle in the United States can range anywhere between $12,000 to $25,00, with many people requiring more than one round for a successful outcome. Moreover, beyond just the financial costs, parents undergoing the IVF process are required to constantly monitor their health and adhere to a regimented medication schedule to ensure optimal fertility metrics. Thus, any opportunities to streamline or make the process more consistent and successful is a monumental value addition to the field.

This is where Conceivable is hoping to make a difference. Its proprietary lab platform, Aura, applies AI driven algorithms to robotic hardware in order to empower high precision engagement across the entire IVF workflow, ranging from dish preparation, sperm preparation and finding the egg to actually combining the egg with the sperm and incubation, thereafter.

The platform was used in an initial study which resulted in 18 healthy babies, and the company is currently conducting a novel study with nearly 120 more recruited participants; this study is set to complete by the end of this year. Conceivable is hoping to commercially launch the product early next year and to use the funding to further its mission in empowering families and fertility.

Dr. Alejandro Chavez-Badiola, a reproductive endocrinologist and co-founder of the company, explains poignantly that his career in fertility medicine has been extremely fulfilling; now, with Conceivable, his goal is to bring consistent outcomes and the best of modern technology to truly help patients. He also explains that the entire point of Conceivable is to help reduce some of the uncertainty and unpredictability that is normally involved in the otherwise very manual process. By using Aura, the hope is that precision will become a mainstay aspect of the procedure.

Indeed, the AI driven economy in the IVF space is certainly competitive. Nova IVF, for example, recently introduced a new AI powered embryo assessment tool. Another example in this space is SpOvum Technologies, which is pioneering a new technique for injection of sperm into an egg. As a corollary, many adjunctive solutions have become prominent in a space parallel to this: helping families navigate the IVF process through ovulation monitoring, body temperature regulation apps, and holistic fertility trackers. Even fertility wearables have become a huge sub-industry. Conceivable is trying to approach the process more holistically by touching every aspect of the workflow rather than point solutions. The goal is to provide a comprehensive platform.

Why is all of this important?

Because the demand for fertility related technology and services has never been higher. Research indicates that the global fertility market is expected to grow to nearly $87 billion by 2034; the rate of employees using fertility benefits offered by companies is expected to increase by nearly 7% by the end of the decade, and nearly 40% of large employers now offer these benefits.

Therefore, the time is ripe for disruption and innovation in this field, especially as a means to empower better patient experiences and improve societal health outcomes.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saibala/2025/09/15/conceivable-life-sciences-raises-50-million-for-ai-automation-and-robotic-precision-in-ivf/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi citing CCTV reports, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities at
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+4.92%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 21:57
Partager
Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

As the cryptocurrency market keeps growing in 2025, investors are shifting their focus to coins that have the ability to provide return on investment in exponential terms. As traditional favorites like Cardano (ADA) keep making the headlines, more attention is being brought to brand-new altcoins like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized finance protocol leading the […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.08547-11.20%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010209-2.56%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 23:00
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Affected by the new additions of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%; MYX Finance has opened an airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply; DWF Labs announced the wallet address used to purchase tokens in the secondary market.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,874.09-0.51%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01344-7.43%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.9556-1.67%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Trump plans major sanctions on Russian oil, but wants the EU to act first

The Base network token is in the early stages of exploration and no specific plan has been set yet.