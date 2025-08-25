Conflux (CFX) Network Schedules Critical v3.0.1 Hardfork Upgrade



Tony Kim



In a significant development within the blockchain sphere, Conflux (CFX) Network has announced a scheduled upgrade to version 3.0.1, expected to occur when the network’s Epoch Number hits 129680000. According to Conflux Forum, this milestone is anticipated to be reached on August 31, 2025, at 08:00 (UTC+8).

Upgrade Details and Urgency

The Conflux team has emphasized the necessity for all node operators to upgrade their systems to the new version as soon as possible to avoid disruptions. The upgrade package, “Conflux v3.0.1,” is available for download on their official GitHub page. This upgrade is crucial for maintaining network stability and ensuring the seamless operation of the Conflux blockchain.

Tools for Verification

Conflux has provided a Blocknumber Calculator on Conflux Scan to help users verify the exact timing of the upgrade. By entering the specified epoch value, users can track the progression of the network towards the upgrade milestone, ensuring they are prepared in advance.

Context and Implications

This upgrade comes at a time when blockchain networks are increasingly focusing on scalability and efficiency. Conflux’s move to enhance its network underscores its commitment to providing robust and reliable blockchain solutions. The successful implementation of the v3.0.1 upgrade is expected to bolster the network’s performance and security, potentially attracting more developers and projects to the Conflux ecosystem.

For further information and detailed instructions regarding this critical upgrade, stakeholders are encouraged to visit the Conflux Forum.

