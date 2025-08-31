Conflux (CFX) Network Successfully Completes v3.0.1 Hardfork Upgrade

Conflux (CFX) Network has successfully completed its v3.0.1 hardfork upgrade, ensuring network stability and enhancing performance. The latest version now operates smoothly.





The Conflux (CFX) Network has announced the successful completion of its v3.0.1 hardfork upgrade, as per a statement on the Conflux Forum. The upgrade, which was finalized on August 31, 2025, has resulted in a stable network environment with the latest version operating smoothly.

Upgrade Details and Implications

The v3.0.1 hardfork is a significant milestone for the Conflux Network, aimed at enhancing the overall performance and security of the blockchain. This upgrade is expected to bring about improved transaction processing times and increase the network’s resilience against potential vulnerabilities.

Community Response and Future Prospects

The community has responded positively to the upgrade, with users reporting a seamless transition to the new version. The Conflux team continues to focus on further developments and optimizations to maintain the network’s competitive edge in the blockchain space.

Conflux, known for its high-throughput capabilities, remains committed to advancing its technology to support a wide range of decentralized applications and services. The successful completion of the v3.0.1 hardfork is a testament to the network’s dedication to innovation and continuous improvement.

For more details, visit the Conflux Forum.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/conflux-network-successfully-completes-v3-0-1-hardfork-upgrade

