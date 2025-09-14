Conflux Network and Salvo Alliance Targets Scalable Web3 Gaming Adoption

2025/09/14 02:00
Salvo Games, a well-known GameFi platform, has partnered with Conflux Network, a popular blockchain for scalability and regulatory compliance. The main objective of this collaboration is to fortify infrastructure for Web3 gaming and offer cutting-edge blockchain-driven features to developers and players alike. As mentioned in the official announcement shared by Salvo Games on X, the development denotes a critical move toward establishing a relatively efficient and robust gaming ecosystem. Hence, the consumers can anticipate wider Web3 adoption as well as increased blockchain gaming accessibility.

Salvo Games and Conflux Network Collaborate to Strengthen Web3 Gaming

In partnership with Conflux Network, Salvo Games intends to bolster blockchain-led gaming innovation. In this respect, Conflux Network delivers a unified Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism. The respective combination permits it to provide improved security, scalability, and speed, along with minimized fees. At the same time, this development also guarantees the delivery of an unparalleled experience for gamers while eliminating the risks of network congestion. Additionally, the partnership also indicates the potential of Conflux Network to promote real-world adoption within Asia as well as the international markets.

Benefiting Developer and Player Experience with Comprehensive Compliance

According to Salvo Games, the collaboration with Conflux Network Games is set to offer unique opportunities regarding blockchain-powered gaming. This lets developers enjoy more flexibility in building engaging experiences, along with guaranteeing scalability and regulatory adherence. On the other hand, the players can leverage rapider transfers, secure in-game asset ownership, and minimize costs. This aligns with the mission of Salvo Games to accelerate the broader mainstream adoption. 

Overall, the partnership merges the robust technological infrastructure of Conflux and the creative gaming capabilities of Salvo to lead toward effective, accessible, and immersive Web3 gaming.

