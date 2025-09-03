Conflux Proposal Could Bring Public Firms Into Its Ecosystem

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 14:31
Blockchain

Conflux is preparing a new chapter for its ecosystem. The foundation behind the CFX token has floated a proposal that would see the network’s ecosystem fund link up with publicly traded corporations, giving the project exposure well beyond its crypto-native roots.

Unlike past initiatives that concentrated on Hong Kong or U.S.-listed firms, the new framework leaves the door open to partnerships across multiple stock markets worldwide. The goal is not simply to attract capital, but to build long-term collaborations that can expand CFX’s role in traditional finance and digital infrastructure.

What the Partnerships Could Include

  • The foundation highlighted four areas where public companies could integrate with Conflux:
  • Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT) to hold CFX on balance sheets
  • Proof-of-Stake node operations that contribute to securing the network
  • Liquidity services on-chain, boosting market depth
  • Real-world asset (RWA) management, tying tokenized products into the ecosystem

To underscore commitment, any CFX moved into corporate treasuries would be locked for at least four years, a measure aimed at discouraging quick flips and signaling long-term alignment.

Community Vote on the Horizon

Nothing is final yet. The proposal will be subject to a governance vote, with details expected soon. Conflux urged token holders to get involved, framing the initiative as a pivotal decision that could shape the network’s future direction.

Why It Matters

If approved, the plan could mark one of the first attempts by a major blockchain foundation to integrate directly with public company treasuries and operations. For Conflux, it represents a chance to build credibility with institutions while also strengthening the token’s role in both crypto and traditional markets.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Source: https://coindoo.com/conflux-proposal-could-bring-public-firms-into-its-ecosystem/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
