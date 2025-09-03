Conflux Seeks Governance Greenlight for Public Company Treasury Deals With 4-Year Lockups

Key Takeaways:

  • Conflux has proposed a governance vote to allow its Ecosystem Fund to work with listed firms on treasury deals.
  • Broader corporate adoption of crypto treasury strategies remains focused on BTC and ETH, but ecosystem-specific deals are emerging.
  • Treasury integration between public companies and token foundations is still rare, but is growing in strategic relevance.

The Conflux Foundation is seeking community approval to authorize its Ecosystem Fund to pursue strategic cooperation with publicly listed companies, according to an announcement published on September 2.

The proposed partnerships would involve digital asset treasury allocations and ecosystem support activities such as RWA asset management, on-chain liquidity provision, and POS node operations. These agreements would not be restricted to firms listed in specific jurisdictions.

Conflux Foundation Proposes Treasury Plan

Under the plan, any CFX tokens injected into the treasury of listed entities would be subject to a lock-up period of no less than four years.

The Foundation said a governance vote will be held to gauge community sentiment before proceeding. A separate voting announcement will be issued when the proposal moves forward.

“The goal is to explore the possibility of strategic cooperation with listed companies,” the Foundation wrote.

The Ecosystem Fund plays a central role in allocating resources toward long-term projects and infrastructure development within Conflux.

This proposed mandate expansion would mark a shift toward institutional-level engagement through regulated markets. The Foundation is encouraging community members to follow updates and participate in the upcoming vote.

Conflux is currently trading at $0.173, according to CoinMarketCap. It has seen fluctuations in the past few months and is down by 18% within the last 30 days.

Public Companies Embrace Crypto Treasury

Public companies have increasingly explored digital asset treasury strategies since 2020, led by early adopters such as MicroStrategy and Tesla. These firms have allocated portions of their balance sheets to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, citing inflation hedging and long-term value preservation.

While most public treasury activity has focused on Bitcoin and Ethereum, some firms have begun exploring token holdings tied to specific ecosystems. These arrangements often involve longer lock-up periods, structured custody, and regulatory reporting requirements.

Cooperation between listed firms and blockchain foundations remains limited, but interest is growing. Treasury partnerships can offer token projects institutional exposure while providing companies with direct access to blockchain infrastructure and liquidity networks.

For projects like Conflux, such partnerships may suggest an effort to build long-term alignment with regulated financial entities. Four-year lockups suggest a focus on stability and strategic collaboration rather than short-term capital inflows.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why would a public company hold tokens from a specific blockchain project like Conflux?

Aside from price exposure, firms may view such holdings as a way to participate in network governance, liquidity provisioning, or strategic infrastructure operations.

How are corporate crypto treasury strategies typically managed?

They often require board-level approvals, custodial arrangements, and compliance with financial reporting and risk disclosures across jurisdictions.

Could these partnerships affect token liquidity or market stability?

Locked-up tokens can reduce circulating supply, potentially affecting liquidity. However, they also indicate long-term institutional involvement, which can stabilise expectations.

How do such agreements compare to venture-style investments?

Unlike VC placements, these treasury deals emphasize balance sheet integration and long-horizon alignment rather than short-term exits.

