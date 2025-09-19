Consensys CEO hints at imminent MetaMask token launch

Key Takeaways

Consensys CEO Joe Lubin has hinted at an imminent launch of a MetaMask token, reigniting community speculation.

MetaMask is widely used with over 30 million monthly active users and supports access to Ethereum and compatible decentralized apps.

Consensys CEO Joe Lubin hinted at the imminent launch of a MetaMask token today, building on years of speculation about a native digital asset for the popular crypto wallet.

MetaMask, a widely used cryptocurrency wallet and browser extension, has grown to serve over 30 million monthly active users worldwide. The wallet enables access to decentralized applications on Ethereum and compatible networks.

Rumors of a MetaMask token have circulated since 2021. The potential token follows a trend where wallet providers introduce native assets to decentralize governance and reward user participation.

Consensys, a blockchain software company focused on Ethereum-based tools, powers significant portions of Ethereum’s infrastructure through MetaMask and its Infura service. The company supports billions in transaction volume across layer-2 networks including Linea and Base.

Recent MetaMask integrations include wallet-native stablecoins and payment cards, reflecting efforts to make crypto more accessible to mainstream users. These developments align with broader industry trends toward rewarding token holders and expanding ecosystem participation.