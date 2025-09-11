ConsenSys’ Linea Goes Live With Massive Airdrop, Signaling New Phase For Layer-2 Networks

2025/09/11 06:59
Sep 10, 2025 at 21:19

ConsenSys, the prominent Ethereum software company, has officially launched the token generation event (TGE) for its Layer-2 network, Linea.


The launch includes a substantial airdrop of over 9.36 billion LINEA tokens, a move that is expected to not only reward early adopters and developers but also to kickstart a new chapter for the Ethereum ecosystem.


The race for Layer-2 dominance intensifies


Linea is a zkEVM rollup, a sophisticated technology designed to scale Ethereum by bundling transactions off-chain and then submitting a cryptographic proof of their validity to the mainnet. What sets Linea apart is its compatibility with existing Ethereum applications, allowing developers to seamlessly migrate or build new decentralized applications (dApps) without significant changes to their code. This ease of use is a key factor in attracting projects and users, as demonstrated by the network’s rapid growth since its initial operational launch.


The project has an “ecosystem-first” approach, with a significant 85% of the token supply allocated to the community, including a 10% portion fully unlocked for early users and builders. A core element of the token design is its deflationary mechanism. One-fifth of all network transaction fees, paid in ETH, will be burned at the protocol level, with the remaining 80% used to buy and burn LINEA tokens. This dual burn mechanism is intended to create a continuous deflationary pressure on the token supply, while also sending value back to the Ethereum Layer 1, aligning the incentives of both networks.


The project’s team has emphasized that the token’s purpose is to fund Ethereum-aligned public goods, further solidifying its commitment to the broader ecosystem. As the race for Layer-2 dominance intensifies, Linea’s TGE and unique design are setting a new standard for how a scaled-up Ethereum can function.

Source: https://coinidol.com/consensys-linea-goes-live/

3iQ’s XRP ETF Hits $150 Million as Canadian Demand for Regulated Crypto Surges

Demand for regulated XRP products in Canada is gaining momentum as 3iQ Digital Asset Management confirmed its XRP ETF has surpassed CAD 150 million in assets under management. Listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker XRPQ, the fund launched earlier this year and has quickly emerged as the largest ETF of its kind […]
Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

PANews June 19 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged, but maintained a hawkish stance, emphasizing
PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

The White House: Tariff levels will be reduced to a general 10% during negotiations; Binance Wallet will hold a Mind Network (FHE) token generation event; The Melania token team was exposed to cash out $4.2 million in 25 days.
